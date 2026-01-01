Time blindness explained: why some people can’t arrive on time

Being late is one of the quickest ways to strain relationships. It is often read as careless, inconsiderate or even arrogant. But for some people, chronic lateness is not a choice — it is a neurological blind spot.

Is being late a neurological issue or a behavioural choice?

Alice Lovatt grew up constantly in trouble for running behind schedule. School mornings were stressful, social plans humiliating, and apologies routine. “I just don’t seem to have that clock that ticks by in my head,” said Lovatt, a Liverpool-based musician and group-home worker. It was only after being diagnosed with ADHD at 22 that she discovered her struggles had a name: time blindness.

Time blindness refers to difficulty estimating how long tasks take or sensing the passage of time. Russell Barkley, a retired clinical neuropsychologist, described the phenomenon in the 1990s as “temporal myopia”, linking it to ADHD and autism. While the term has gained traction on social media, it has also sparked scepticism. Where does genuine impairment end and poor behaviour begin?

According to Stephanie Sarkis, a psychotherapist specialising in adult ADHD, the key distinction lies in functional impact. “Anyone can run late,” she said. “With ADHD, there’s impairment. It affects work, relationships, finances — all areas of life.” Chronic lateness, she explained, is rarely the only symptom. When it appears alongside inattention, impulsivity or restlessness, it may indicate a treatable condition.