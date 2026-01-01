Time blindness explained: why some people can’t arrive on time

Being late is one of the quickest ways to strain relationships. It is often read as careless, inconsiderate or even arrogant. But for some people, chronic lateness is not a choice — it is a neurological blind spot.
Alice Lovatt grew up constantly in trouble for running behind schedule. School mornings were stressful, social plans humiliating, and apologies routine. “I just don’t seem to have that clock that ticks by in my head,” said Lovatt, a Liverpool-based musician and group-home worker. It was only after being diagnosed with ADHD at 22 that she discovered her struggles had a name: time blindness.
Time blindness refers to difficulty estimating how long tasks take or sensing the passage of time. Russell Barkley, a retired clinical neuropsychologist, described the phenomenon in the 1990s as “temporal myopia”, linking it to ADHD and autism. While the term has gained traction on social media, it has also sparked scepticism. Where does genuine impairment end and poor behaviour begin?
According to Stephanie Sarkis, a psychotherapist specialising in adult ADHD, the key distinction lies in functional impact. “Anyone can run late,” she said. “With ADHD, there’s impairment. It affects work, relationships, finances — all areas of life.” Chronic lateness, she explained, is rarely the only symptom. When it appears alongside inattention, impulsivity or restlessness, it may indicate a treatable condition.
Research suggests that stimulant medications prescribed for ADHD can also improve time awareness. Still, Sarkis is clear that a diagnosis is not a blanket excuse. “People are responsible for managing their behaviour, regardless,” she said.
For others, lateness may be driven by psychology rather than neurology. Jeffrey Meltzer, a therapist based in Florida, encourages clients to examine the emotional reason behind their delays. Some avoid arriving early due to social anxiety or discomfort with small talk. Others feel overwhelmed by obligations and subconsciously reclaim time by arriving late — a pattern similar to “revenge bedtime procrastination”.
In such cases, Meltzer suggests using a simple coping card. One side reframes the thought driving the behaviour; the other lists the consequence of being late. The aim is awareness, not guilt.
The most difficult pattern to change, Meltzer added, is entitlement. People who believe their time matters more than others’ often display that attitude elsewhere — from ignoring social norms to seeking attention through dramatic entrances. “That behaviour tends to be consistent,” he said.
Regardless of the cause, practical tools can help. Sarkis recommends external time cues, such as smartwatches or analogue clocks, rather than relying solely on phones, which invite distraction. Breaking tasks into smaller steps and avoiding over-scheduling can also reduce time pressure.
Lovatt found progress through radical specificity. What she once assumed took 20 minutes to leave the house turned out to be 45. By listing every step — from walking downstairs to finding shoes — she recalibrated her expectations. Apps that limit phone use while focusing also helped.
“It doesn’t work all the time,” she admitted. “But I’m far more reliable now.”
Lateness, it seems, is not always rudeness — but understanding the reason behind it matters just as much as fixing the habit.
