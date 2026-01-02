How free radicals and MCTs affect your cells, cholesterol, and overall health

Terms like “free radicals”, “cholesterol”, and “MCTs” pop-up in every healthy recipe, influencer reel, or wellness podcast, leaving you scratching your head. But what if I told you these aren’t just trendy buzzwords? They’re the plot twists in your body’s epic saga of survival. Think of a lone electron, desperate for a dance partner, crashing your cells’ cosy molecular party. That’s a free radical, a molecule with an unpaired electron in its outer shell, making it wildly unstable. Like a kid on a sugar rush, it snatches electrons from stable neighbours (your healthy cells), turning them into frantic looters too. And that’s how a chain reaction of chaos begins.

MCTs, free radicals, and cholesterol explained: A complete guide to cellular health

This rampage sparks unstable cells everywhere, from your skin to your bloodstream. Your body fights back like a champ, deploying antioxidants (think berries, greens, and sweat from a good run) to neutralise these bullies. But here’s the kicker: sometimes the odds stack against you. Bad habits like binge-drinking, puffing cigarettes, or chowing down on processed junk crank up free radical production. Even sneaky culprits like hair dyes, heavy makeup, or those “healthy” refined oils join the fray, fuelling full-blown inflammation. That’s when antioxidants jump in, and they are tough workers. When free radicals overwhelm them, they sneak into your cells’ command centre: the nucleus and DNA. This results in genetic glitches, wonky cell behaviour, and even apoptosis (destruction of unhealthy cells and throwing them out of our system).

Enter the mitochondria, those tiny power plants in cella churning out ATP (Adenosine triphosphate), which is energy. ATP is everything; it is your body’s rocket fuel for daily chores, activity, etc. They burn oxygen to make energy, spitting out water and CO₂like exhaust fumes. But here’s the plot twist: in the process, they accidentally brew more free radicals. These radicals chew through cell membranes like acid rain on a tin roof, cranking inflammation to 11. It’s a vicious cycle: more damage, more inflammation, more plaque in your arteries. So, ditch the triggers (smoke, booze, couch-potato marathons), load up on antioxidant feasts, and sweat it out.