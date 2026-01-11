The quiet decline of mobility and how to reverse it

As people grow older, the body often announces its discomfort in small, familiar ways — a groan when getting out of bed, stiffness while bending down, or hesitation before climbing into a car. While these moments are often dismissed as normal signs of ageing, experts say they may signal something more specific: declining mobility.

Simple daily movements can protect joints before pain becomes a problem

Mobility, according to sports medicine specialists, is emerging as one of the most important — and neglected — pillars of long-term health. Dr Miho Tanaka, a sports medicine surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, notes that strong mobility has been linked to reduced risks of cancer, cardiovascular disease, dementia and depression over time.

“It’s not just about how fit you appear,” she explains. “If you want to remain active later in life, maintaining mobility has to be intentional.”

Mobility is often confused with flexibility, but the two are not the same. Flexibility refers to how much a muscle can lengthen, says Jessica Valant, a physical therapist and Pilates instructor based near Denver. Mobility, on the other hand, involves strength, coordination and the ability of muscles, joints, ligaments and connective tissue to work together smoothly.

This integrated system is especially important around the shoulders, hips, spine, pelvis and knees. When it weakens, everyday actions — reaching overhead, tying shoelaces or lifting a child — can become challenging. Over time, reduced mobility can also limit participation in outdoor activities and sports.