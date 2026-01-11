The quiet decline of mobility and how to reverse it

As people grow older, the body often announces its discomfort in small, familiar ways — a groan when getting out of bed, stiffness while bending down, or hesitation before climbing into a car. While these moments are often dismissed as normal signs of ageing, experts say they may signal something more specific: declining mobility.
Mobility, according to sports medicine specialists, is emerging as one of the most important — and neglected — pillars of long-term health. Dr Miho Tanaka, a sports medicine surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, notes that strong mobility has been linked to reduced risks of cancer, cardiovascular disease, dementia and depression over time.
“It’s not just about how fit you appear,” she explains. “If you want to remain active later in life, maintaining mobility has to be intentional.”
Mobility is often confused with flexibility, but the two are not the same. Flexibility refers to how much a muscle can lengthen, says Jessica Valant, a physical therapist and Pilates instructor based near Denver. Mobility, on the other hand, involves strength, coordination and the ability of muscles, joints, ligaments and connective tissue to work together smoothly.
This integrated system is especially important around the shoulders, hips, spine, pelvis and knees. When it weakens, everyday actions — reaching overhead, tying shoelaces or lifting a child — can become challenging. Over time, reduced mobility can also limit participation in outdoor activities and sports.
From around the age of 30, muscles and tendons gradually lose collagen, the same substance associated with wrinkles and greying hair. Without regular movement, weakened muscles place additional strain on joints. Even people who exercise regularly may neglect stabilising areas such as the rotator cuff or postural muscles supporting the neck and spine.
Tanaka points to two early warning signs. The first is persistent stiffness or aching without intense physical exertion, such as back pain after prolonged sitting or sore knees after standing all day. The second is lingering pain or swelling after casual participation in sport, even without an obvious injury.
Rather than testing mobility through risky social media challenges, Tanaka recommends simpler assessments. Standing up from a chair without using your hands, or balancing briefly on one foot, can offer basic insight into strength and stability.
Practices such as tai chi and yoga are widely recommended for improving mobility, but daily movement matters just as much. Dr Corey Simon, an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at Duke University School of Medicine, encourages people to build mobility into everyday routines.
Body-weight exercises, walking breaks, chair sits and wall push-ups can all help maintain joint health without requiring gym equipment. As strength improves, resistance bands can add further challenge.
For those who are largely sedentary, Valant suggests starting simply with daily walking. Adding even 10 minutes of targeted mobility exercises can make a difference over time. Gentle hip movements, spinal rotations and controlled stretches help maintain range of motion while building strength.
“This isn’t something that changes overnight,” Valant says. “But over four weeks, people usually notice meaningful improvements.”
