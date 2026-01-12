Does supplement timing matter? Here's what you need to know

Let’s start with the divas. Fat-soluble vitamins — A, D, E and K — need dietary fat to be absorbed. Taking them on an empty stomach is like sending a dinner invite with no address. Lunch or dinner works best, preferably with something that isn’t aggressively “clean.”

Iron, meanwhile, is the most high-maintenance of the lot. It prefers an empty stomach, hates coffee, tea, calcium and dairy, and responds well to vitamin C. Morning is ideal, but if it leaves you nauseous, take it with food and move on with your life.

Magnesium is where timing finally earns its keep. Certain forms — glycinate, threonate — are calming, muscle-relaxing, sleep-friendly. Taking them at night actually makes sense. Magnesium citrate, on the other hand, has no respect for your schedule or your dignity.