Stick to these five healthy practices to avoid insomnia

Fighting insomnia? Look no further and adopt these five measures today.

Walk: No matter the time of the day, make sure your reserve an hour or so for walking around a garden, park or even on your own roof. Walking has more uses than you can think of. Yes, going by the traditional use, it burns calories. But it also develops tiredness in your body which is required for your brain to relax and fall off to sleep. Moreover, walking also gives you mental clarity which means you are not hounded by random thoughts the moment you try to sleep. Hence, tiredness and mental clarity ensures good sleep for the day.

Keep yourself hydrated: Keep drinking water throughout the day. Yes, it flushes toxins and harmful external agent from the body. But it also helps solve several problems like midnight headaches, irritated throat, body cramps, and snoring. Once these major disturbing issues are solved, you tend to naturally have good sleep.

No sleep / power naps: Avoid taking long hours of sleep or shorter power naps during the day. This distributes sleep timings and keeps you awake at night for a long time. Divide your daily schedule with activities in such a way, that you do not require a mid-day sleep break.