Stick to these five healthy practices to avoid insomnia

Insomnia is indeed a growing problem in today’s youth. With several distractions by their side, getting adequate sleep at the right time has become a challenge. However, if you start incorporating little changes to your daily routine, you might be able to fight it off, before it takes a clinical turn. Here are five basic steps to keep in mind to combat insomnia.
Walk: No matter the time of the day, make sure your reserve an hour or so for walking around a garden, park or even on your own roof. Walking has more uses than you can think of. Yes, going by the traditional use, it burns calories. But it also develops tiredness in your body which is required for your brain to relax and fall off to sleep. Moreover, walking also gives you mental clarity which means you are not hounded by random thoughts the moment you try to sleep. Hence, tiredness and mental clarity ensures good sleep for the day.
Keep yourself hydrated: Keep drinking water throughout the day. Yes, it flushes toxins and harmful external agent from the body. But it also helps solve several problems like midnight headaches, irritated throat, body cramps, and snoring. Once these major disturbing issues are solved, you tend to naturally have good sleep.
No sleep / power naps: Avoid taking long hours of sleep or shorter power naps during the day. This distributes sleep timings and keeps you awake at night for a long time. Divide your daily schedule with activities in such a way, that you do not require a mid-day sleep break.
No screen time before sleep: A bad habit which has recently developed with the digital boom is scrolling, albeit brainrot content, right before sleep. Otherwise, many tend to finish off their daily chores and relax while binge-watching their favourite series. These screen time actually ends up erasing sleep time while keeping your mind engaged in good content. While watching good content and entertaining yourself is necessary, it may not take place at the cost of one’s sleep hours.
Change your body clock: Stick to a time for sleeping and waking up every morning. It may be delayed by half an hour to an hour but try not to push it further. If you maintain a strict time, you would notice that automatically your body starts adhering to this time-table and waking up or sleeping in the same time, without requiring an alarm clock. Also, try to wake up around sunrise so that the body gets a good dose of sunlight to stay fresh throughout the day.
