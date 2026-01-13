Trail running icon Kilian Jornet offers practical advice for newcomers

Trail running has surged in popularity, with more people swapping pavements for rocky paths, forest trails and steep mountain terrain. As the sport attracts newcomers, few voices carry more authority than Kilian Jornet, the Spanish mountain athlete whose career has helped bring long-distance trail running into the mainstream.

Kilian Jornet urges beginners to ease into trail running

Now 38, Jornet is known for pushing human endurance in extreme environments, from winning gruelling ultra-marathons to traversing remote mountain ranges on foot. Yet when it comes to beginners, his advice is simple: slow down and enjoy where you are.

According to Jornet, the most common mistake new trail runners make is trying to do too much, too soon. Off-road terrain places different demands on the body, requiring time to adapt to uneven surfaces, elevation changes and impact. He suggests starting with walking, gradually adding short running sections on easy, non-technical trails, and focusing on feeling comfortable rather than covering distance.