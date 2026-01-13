Trail running icon Kilian Jornet offers practical advice for newcomers

Trail running has surged in popularity, with more people swapping pavements for rocky paths, forest trails and steep mountain terrain. As the sport attracts newcomers, few voices carry more authority than Kilian Jornet, the Spanish mountain athlete whose career has helped bring long-distance trail running into the mainstream.
Now 38, Jornet is known for pushing human endurance in extreme environments, from winning gruelling ultra-marathons to traversing remote mountain ranges on foot. Yet when it comes to beginners, his advice is simple: slow down and enjoy where you are.
According to Jornet, the most common mistake new trail runners make is trying to do too much, too soon. Off-road terrain places different demands on the body, requiring time to adapt to uneven surfaces, elevation changes and impact. He suggests starting with walking, gradually adding short running sections on easy, non-technical trails, and focusing on feeling comfortable rather than covering distance.
Safety, he says, is another key difference from road running. Trails are unpredictable, weather can change quickly and help may be far away. Planning routes, checking forecasts and letting someone know your plans are basic but essential habits. Carrying minimal but necessary gear — proper shoes, water, food, a light jacket and a fully charged phone — can make a significant difference.
Jornet stresses that trail running does not require prior running experience. Balance, coordination and terrain awareness are just as important and develop naturally with time. Cross-training through hiking, cycling or skiing can also help build endurance while reducing injury risk.
While races can be motivating, Jornet believes competition should come only when running feels natural and enjoyable. A short event should feel exciting, not stressful. Age, he adds, is no barrier, provided expectations and intensity are adjusted.
For Jornet, the true appeal of trail running lies beyond performance. It is about discovering landscapes, learning personal limits and fostering respect for the natural world — a reminder that the mountains are not a backdrop, but a living environment to be cared for.
