Can anti-doomscrolling influencers change how we use social media?

Scrolling through Instagram or TikTok can feel effortless, even automatic. What begins as a quick check often stretches into half an hour before users realise how much time has passed. Increasingly, however, that flow is being interrupted by an unexpected voice — creators urging viewers to stop scrolling altogether.

Inside the rise of anti-doomscrolling content creators

One such voice belongs to Olivia Yokubonis, known online as Olivia Unplugged. Her videos appear mid-feed, delivered in a calm tone and often grounded in behavioural research. Instead of flashy visuals, she offers gentle reminders: you may not remember the last video you watched, or the one before that. For many viewers, the message lands as a quiet nudge rather than a reprimand.

Yokubonis creates content aimed at reducing mindless social media use, and reactions are mixed. Some viewers appreciate the interruption, calling it a wake-up call. Others question the irony of promoting reduced screen time on the very platforms she critiques.

“I get comments saying it’s ironic that I’m posting,” she has said. “But where else am I supposed to find people? That’s where they are.” Her point reflects a wider contradiction at the heart of anti-doomscrolling content — to reach people, creators must exist within the same digital spaces they’re questioning.

Her approach resonates with research. Ofir Turel, a professor of information systems management at the University of Melbourne, has studied social media usage for years. He notes that many people underestimate how much time they spend on apps, and when confronted with real data, often feel shocked. In some cases, simply seeing their screen time prompts people to reduce usage without further intervention.