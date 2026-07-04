Angel Forecast (July 2 to July 9, 2026): The Crucial Choice Your Zodiac Sign Must Make This Week

The angels have a message for you this week. Discover the guidance, opportunities, and energy surrounding your sign. Read your weekly Angel Forecast to see what's in store.
There is something better waiting for you. A situation will arise where you will be required to trust your judgement and do what is right for you. A spiritual quest begins. You can be free from past patterns provided you make a courageous choice to change your situation. Do not panic if your decisions feel clouded by overwhelming emotions; give it some time. Your future is sorted. Financial success is assured, provided you pay more attention to your family.
Lucky colours: Bright pink, grey
Two hearts dedicated to creating something wonderful. Kindred spirits are watching over you. Do not give up on those you love. The healing energies of a loved one will support you. A new emotional situation is being manifested. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will work in your favour. Trust your intuitive powers. Avoid shortcuts, as there are better courses of action available. Working alone may not be the best answer. Review all details carefully before proceeding.
Lucky colour: Navy blue
A very happy ending will lead to a new beginning. A karmic cycle is coming full circle. This is a great time for spiritual growth and insight. Life is wonderful; thrive through the power of positive thinking. An inspiring success will lead to career advancement. Starting a new life is never easy; it comes with its own challenges and opportunities. Finding your life purpose is an exciting process. With a forgiving and compassionate review of the past, it is time to move on.
Lucky colour: Purple
A great deal of activity is lined up this week, with sudden and immediate results. Things are likely to work out as expected. It is important to maintain clear communication during this time. Joy that comes through spiritual growth is long-lasting and empowering. A situation will arise where you will know exactly what to do. The benefit of experience will lead to success. This is a time for your career rather than relationships.
Lucky colour: Yellow
There is so much to be grateful for. Financial success and the promise of a comfortable retirement life are being manifested. With a rich and rewarding family life, your future feels secure. The search for meaning in life will encourage you to consider an alternative approach. Surrounding yourself with teachers or supportive friends will empower you. A situation in your life that no longer serves you will naturally fall away.
Lucky colours: Dark blue, black
A challenge can be resolved provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you, as this situation will demand maturity. You have the power to be a light to others, and the answers will come through meditation. Wisdom and objectivity are very important now. Stay true to your integrity while handling a situation that calls for honest and open communication. This is a time for your career rather than relationships.
Lucky colour: Red
Release the past so you can grow from the situation. Time heals all wounds, provided you allow yourself to heal. It is time to move quickly while choosing logic over emotion. Changes are coming suddenly and will eventually be in your favour. It is time to let go of the past completely. There is a promising future ahead. Surrender your worries to the divine and let it all go.
Lucky colour: White
Follow your passion. You are ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure will arise. Determination and self-control will lead to career advancement. Recognition from others will place you in a strong position. Prosperity is coming through wise investment and planning. It is time to take the next step. Optimistic plans will unfold as expected.
Lucky colours: Orange, rust
It is time to be free. Make a courageous choice to change your life situation. Do not allow overwhelming emotions to block your vision. Stability in your desired field is assured, provided you take charge. Ambitious plans will work out as expected. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet.
Lucky colours: White, black
Take great pride in your excellent work. Practice makes perfect. Consider additional education or training. It is important to maintain balance in your life right now. Working multiple jobs or projects at once may feel overwhelming. Making work-life balance enjoyable is the way forward. You are being supported by a kindred spirit. Do not give up on those you love.
Lucky colour: Teal green
This is an opportunity to improve your plans. Listen to your intuition for accurate guidance and face your fears to grow stronger. Starting a new life is never easy. Finding your life purpose is a blessing at this time. With a forgiving and compassionate review of the past, it is time to form new partnerships. You will make bold and ambitious choices this week. Great progress is possible, provided you share the same vision as your partner.
Lucky colours: Olive green, saffron, orange
An exciting new challenge awaits. You have what it takes to succeed. Review your contracts and documents carefully before proceeding. A positive new emotional experience is being manifested. A fulfilling romantic relationship with deep and lasting spiritual insight is developing. A situation will come to a conclusion, and you will finally feel free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you.
Lucky colours: Golden, powder blue