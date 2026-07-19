This one-on-one sound healing session combines research-backed acoustics

The room itself is as much a part of the therapy as the instruments. Developed in collaboration with Svaram, Auroville’s renowned sound healing research organisation, the studio has been designed as a resonant chamber rather than simply a soundproof room. While it keeps Bengaluru’s bustle at bay, its real purpose is to allow carefully calibrated frequencies to travel in ways that encourage deep relaxation.

The journey begins not with music but with a bed. Known as the Sound Bed or Monochord Bed, it resembles an ordinary wooden therapy table until the facilitator starts playing the strings hidden beneath it. Suddenly, the entire surface comes alive. Instead of merely listening to the notes, we could feel them travelling through the wood into our back, spine and muscles. The gentle vibrations almost resemble a massage, except there are no hands involved. It is a surprisingly grounding sensation that encourages your body to surrender long before your mind does.