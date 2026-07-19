This one-on-one sound healing session combines research-backed acoustics

We had barely settled into the room before the city outside seemed to disappear. Hidden within Justbe by Nidhi Nahata in Sadashivnagar, the sound healing studio feels more like someone’s calming living space rather than a wellness centre. It is filled with an intriguing collection of instruments that immediately sparks curiosity about what is to come. The fact that the session is conducted one-on-one only adds to the sense of ease.
The room itself is as much a part of the therapy as the instruments. Developed in collaboration with Svaram, Auroville’s renowned sound healing research organisation, the studio has been designed as a resonant chamber rather than simply a soundproof room. While it keeps Bengaluru’s bustle at bay, its real purpose is to allow carefully calibrated frequencies to travel in ways that encourage deep relaxation.
The journey begins not with music but with a bed. Known as the Sound Bed or Monochord Bed, it resembles an ordinary wooden therapy table until the facilitator starts playing the strings hidden beneath it. Suddenly, the entire surface comes alive. Instead of merely listening to the notes, we could feel them travelling through the wood into our back, spine and muscles. The gentle vibrations almost resemble a massage, except there are no hands involved. It is a surprisingly grounding sensation that encourages your body to surrender long before your mind does.
From there, the room slowly fills with sound. Ocean drums recreate rolling waves while rainmakers mimic gentle showers. Storm drums rumble softly in the background, followed by the delicate notes of angel chimes, singing tubes, glassophones and other instruments. More than 35 instruments feature in the session. Together, they recreate the familiar rhythms of nature, making it easy to forget that we were lying in the middle of Bengaluru.
What feels like a free-flowing soundscape is, in fact, carefully structured. The facilitators guide the session through a sequence of frequencies designed to gently move the brain from active thought into progressively deeper states of rest. The opening sounds encourage alpha brain waves, helping the mind transition from everyday chatter into quiet awareness. As the session deepens, theta waves are said to support emotional release and mental restoration before finally reaching delta waves, the deeply restorative state associated with dreamless sleep. Whether or not we consciously followed the science, the gradual slowing of both body and mind was unmistakable.
By the time the final notes fade, an hour has slipped by almost unnoticed. There is no abrupt return to reality. Instead, we were gently welcomed back with a warm cup of herbal tea, allowing the sense of stillness to linger a little longer. We walked in curious about sound healing, but left appreciating how thoughtfully designed spaces, research-backed acoustics and carefully layered vibrations can transform something as simple as listening into an unexpectedly restorative experience.
₹2,000 onwards. At Sadishivnagar.