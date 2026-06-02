Five lifestyle habits that transform life after a cancer diagnosis

The experience of receiving a diagnosis with cancer might make one feel completely helpless. Nevertheless, research indicates that the change in behaviour can play an equal role to treatment. With only a few behaviours to adopt and change, one can live much longer and have a high quality of life after the disease.

How taking control of daily habits boosts survival for cancer survivors

Firstly, it is essential to become physically active. Research showed that exercising reduces mortality by 36 percentage for women diagnosed with breast cancer and by 37 percentage for active men with prostate cancer. The recommendation is to do 150 minutes of exercises per week. Furthermore, it is important to eat well and consume more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, while also minimising the consumption of red meat. The adherence to the Mediterranean diet makes one less likely to die from colorectal cancer by almost 50 percentage. Finally, keeping one’s weight under control is extremely important, because the excess fat contributes to diseases, such as diabetes.