Here’s how to hack your vagus nerve for instant stress relief

In our fast-paced world, chronic stress frequently leaves the nervous system trapped in a constant state of high alert. When the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response takes over, blood pressure rises and breathing becomes shallow. Fortunately, wellness professionals indicate an innate mechanism that can help individuals counter this problem through the vagus nerve.
It is a part of the tenth cranial nerve whose origin can be traced back to the brain and that passes through neck, chest, and abdomen before connecting all organs of the body. This nerve is a significant player in the regulation of the parasympathetic nervous system and is responsible for initiating the rest and digest responses by reducing the heart rate and blood pressure.
The impact of this nerve on overall well-being has been confirmed by decades of research. For instance, in 1921, physiologist Otto Loewi discovered that its stimulation resulted in the release of acetylcholine and reduced heart rate. According to Gretchen Lidicker, a health editor, vagal tone is crucial for achieving psychological balance. She indicated that vagal tone is strongly associated with inflammation, depression, and high stress responsiveness.
Fortunately, you can manually activate this pathway. Deep diaphragmatic breathing is a self-administered tranquiliser. Christopher notes that connecting with the breath activates the nerve naturally. Furthermore, researchers Agnieszka Golec de Zavala and Dorottya Lantos suggest that yoga and meditation tone the nerve, with Agnieszka and Dorottya linking these practices to better emotional regulation.
Simple daily habits can easily stimulate this vital channel. Splashing cold water on your face, enjoying a hearty belly laugh and chanting or singing can all activate the throat muscles and diaphragm. By incorporating these brief exercises into your routine, you can actively reduce anxiety, improve digestion and reclaim control over your body and mind.