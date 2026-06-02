Here’s how to hack your vagus nerve for instant stress relief

In our fast-paced world, chronic stress frequently leaves the nervous system trapped in a constant state of high alert. When the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response takes over, blood pressure rises and breathing becomes shallow. Fortunately, wellness professionals indicate an innate mechanism that can help individuals counter this problem through the vagus nerve.

Vagus Nerve: The wandering nerve that holds the secret to calming your mind

It is a part of the tenth cranial nerve whose origin can be traced back to the brain and that passes through neck, chest, and abdomen before connecting all organs of the body. This nerve is a significant player in the regulation of the parasympathetic nervous system and is responsible for initiating the rest and digest responses by reducing the heart rate and blood pressure.