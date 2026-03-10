How lifelong learning can help protect brain health as we age

Health experts often encourage people to “exercise their brain” to reduce the risk of dementia. But researchers say the goal may be less about repeating a single activity and more about stretching the mind through a range of experiences.

Brain workouts beyond puzzles may help lower dementia risk

Doing a crossword puzzle every day, for instance, might simply make someone better at solving crosswords. Instead, scientists increasingly believe that a mix of intellectually engaging habits and hobbies acts as a kind of cognitive workout.

Activities such as reading, writing, learning a new language, playing chess, solving puzzles or visiting museums can stimulate different areas of the brain. Over time, these varied experiences may strengthen the brain’s networks and help maintain thinking skills as people age.

A recent study found that people who engage in intellectually stimulating activities throughout their lives may face a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or experiencing cognitive decline.

“These activities stretch your brain and your thinking,” said neuropsychologist Andrea Zammit of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, who led the research. “You’re using different cognitive systems.”

Importantly, experts say it is never too late to begin. Even for those who did not pursue such activities earlier in life, middle age may offer a critical window to adopt habits that support long-term brain health.

Researchers are exploring a wide range of possibilities, from learning to play a musical instrument to birdwatching or using digital brain-training programmes.

“It’s not just one activity,” Zammit said. “It’s more about finding meaningful activities that you’re passionate about and continuing them.”

Building cognitive reserve

Zammit’s research examined nearly 2,000 adults aged between 53 and 100 who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Over eight years, researchers assessed their participation in educational and mentally stimulating activities during childhood, middle age and later life.

Participants also completed a series of neurological tests designed to measure memory and thinking skills.

Some participants eventually developed Alzheimer’s disease. However, those who reported the highest levels of lifelong learning were diagnosed about five years later, on average, than those with the least engagement in such activities.