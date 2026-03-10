How lifelong learning can help protect brain health as we age

Health experts often encourage people to “exercise their brain” to reduce the risk of dementia. But researchers say the goal may be less about repeating a single activity and more about stretching the mind through a range of experiences.
Doing a crossword puzzle every day, for instance, might simply make someone better at solving crosswords. Instead, scientists increasingly believe that a mix of intellectually engaging habits and hobbies acts as a kind of cognitive workout.
Activities such as reading, writing, learning a new language, playing chess, solving puzzles or visiting museums can stimulate different areas of the brain. Over time, these varied experiences may strengthen the brain’s networks and help maintain thinking skills as people age.
A recent study found that people who engage in intellectually stimulating activities throughout their lives may face a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or experiencing cognitive decline.
“These activities stretch your brain and your thinking,” said neuropsychologist Andrea Zammit of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, who led the research. “You’re using different cognitive systems.”
Importantly, experts say it is never too late to begin. Even for those who did not pursue such activities earlier in life, middle age may offer a critical window to adopt habits that support long-term brain health.
Researchers are exploring a wide range of possibilities, from learning to play a musical instrument to birdwatching or using digital brain-training programmes.
“It’s not just one activity,” Zammit said. “It’s more about finding meaningful activities that you’re passionate about and continuing them.”
Zammit’s research examined nearly 2,000 adults aged between 53 and 100 who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Over eight years, researchers assessed their participation in educational and mentally stimulating activities during childhood, middle age and later life.
Participants also completed a series of neurological tests designed to measure memory and thinking skills.
Some participants eventually developed Alzheimer’s disease. However, those who reported the highest levels of lifelong learning were diagnosed about five years later, on average, than those with the least engagement in such activities.
The study, published in the journal Neurology, also found that people who remained mentally active in midlife and older age tended to experience a slower rate of cognitive decline.
Perhaps the most intriguing findings came from autopsies conducted on nearly 950 participants who died during the research period. Even when their brains showed the physical hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, individuals who had engaged in more cognitively stimulating activities retained stronger memory and thinking abilities before death.
Scientists refer to this phenomenon as “cognitive reserve”. The concept suggests that learning and mental stimulation strengthen neural connections across different regions of the brain, helping it remain resilient even when affected by ageing or disease.
While studies like the Rush research show an association between mental stimulation and dementia risk, they cannot definitively prove cause and effect. However, other research has produced similar clues.
For example, playing a musical instrument has been linked to improved brain health in several studies. Researchers are also exploring whether certain digital training programmes may improve cognitive speed and reaction time.
One ongoing study funded by the US National Institutes of Health is examining whether long-term use of computerised exercises designed to improve attention and processing speed can benefit older adults.
Jessica Langbaum of the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute says processing speed plays a key role in everyday tasks such as multitasking and driving. Activities that encourage quick thinking — for example, joining a book club that combines reading with discussion and social interaction — may therefore be helpful.
Experts stress that brain health is closely tied to overall physical health.
Many chronic conditions that develop in middle age — including high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol — can increase the risk of dementia later in life. High blood pressure, for instance, damages blood vessels and reduces blood flow to the brain.
For that reason, many recommendations for heart health also support cognitive health. Regular exercise, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, maintaining a healthy weight and managing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can all play a role.
Getting enough sleep is another important factor.
Some research has also suggested an unexpected benefit from vaccination against shingles. In addition to preventing the painful rash caused by the virus, studies have found that vaccinated individuals may face a lower risk of developing dementia.
There is no guaranteed way to prevent dementia or the natural cognitive changes that accompany ageing. But lifestyle choices may help slow the process.
As Dr Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer’s specialist at the Mayo Clinic, puts it, these steps may help “slow down the arc of deterioration”.
