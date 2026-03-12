From knitting to birdwatching, analogue hobbies find new young fans

MacTaggart is part of a wider group of young hobbyists embracing analogue pastimes as a way to slow down and reconnect with creativity. Ironically, the movement has also gained visibility through social media platforms where people share their crafts and projects online.

Many of these activities have been jokingly labelled “grandma hobbies” on the internet. The term refers to crafts traditionally associated with older generations, including knitting, needlepoint and gardening. But the revival has extended far beyond those activities, with pottery, origami and even blacksmithing attracting new followers among Gen Z and millennial audiences.

Interest in such hobbies surged during the pandemic, when lockdowns gave many people more free time to explore creative pursuits. However, the trend has continued well beyond that period.

MacTaggart herself turned her hobby into a business. Now 26, she runs a needlepoint brand called What’s the Stitch, selling canvases, accessories and digital designs. Her creations often incorporate playful humour, bringing a modern tone to a craft traditionally seen as formal or reserved.

“It is such a historically buttoned-up craft,” she said. “So it’s fun to put a young spin on it.”

Psychologists say hobbies can play an important role in wellbeing. Jaime Kurtz, a psychology professor whose research focuses on happiness, says activities that require concentration can help reduce anxiety and stress while providing a sense of accomplishment.

“Hobbies are really important,” she said. “A lot of us have lost them or we think we are too busy, but even small pockets of time can make a difference.”

For some people, technology still plays a supporting role in their hobbies. Isaiah Scott, a birdwatcher and artist, uses the app eBird to track bird sightings and contribute to scientific research.

He compares birdwatching to the video games he enjoyed growing up. Travelling to different locations feels like exploring new levels, while identifying species is similar to earning points.

Beyond personal enjoyment, the hobby has inspired Scott to support environmental conservation. He founded a nonprofit organisation dedicated to protecting wildlife habitats and recently purchased land in Georgia for that purpose.

Social media has also helped traditional crafts reach wider audiences. Blacksmith Anna Weare, known online as AnvilAnna, shares videos of her work forging metal tools and accessories. The craft, which has existed for centuries, has drawn new attention from viewers interested in handmade, durable products.

Other hobbyists have built communities around slower forms of communication. Kristie Landing, founder of Verse & Sip, shares videos of paper crafts such as letter writing, wax seals and origami.

Her followers often connect with each other through pen-pal exchanges and other projects centred on handwritten correspondence.

For many participants, these hobbies are not simply trends but part of a broader effort to bring more balance into daily life.

MacTaggart, for one, is happy to embrace the label attached to her craft.

“I joke that I’ve always been a grandma at heart,” she said. “So it feels fitting that this has now become my career.”