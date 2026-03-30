Cranberry juice for UTI? Clinical Nutritionist Chandonaa Datta on the truth vs myth

UTIs are common, uncomfortable and often recurring, especially for women. But can what you eat and drink actually make a difference? In this episode, clinical nutritionist Chandonaa Datta breaks down how diet and daily habits impact urinary tract health.

We also address one of the most talked-about remedies: cranberry juice. Does it genuinely help with UTIs, or is it just a widely believed myth? Alongside food, we look at simple, practical precautions that can reduce the risk of recurring infections. This is a no-fuss conversation focused on what actually works in real life.