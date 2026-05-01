The benefits of having beets: Why this humble root deserves a spot on your plate?

You may think there would be much to say about such a humble vegetable. The effects of eating beets range from enhancing blood circulation to improving the body’s efficiency when exercising, making them one of the most potent foods for optimal health. It is not only the nutritional value of beets that make them so useful but the effectiveness with which the body absorbs these nutrients.
Regulates blood pressure
One of the most important benefits of having beets is the ability of beets to control high blood pressure. Research shows that consuming beet juice can help decrease blood pressure in as little as two hours. The reason for this effect is the conversion of nitrates to nitric oxide, resulting in better blood flow, and hence, reducing heart strain.
Rich source of nutrients
Moreover, beets are rich sources of potassium and magnesium that aid in regulating blood pressure levels and contribute to healthy muscles and nerves. Another benefit of having beets is the presence of phytochemicals called phytosterols, which can reduce your cholesterol levels, making your heart healthy.
Improves brain health
Not only does it aid the heart but also helps brain functioning. Better blood flow is achieved in the frontal lobe of the brain where decision-making and memory are involved. It is even more crucial that the production of nitric oxide reduces when one gets older.
How can you increase the daily intake of beets?
In case you wish to derive all the good that comes from consuming beets, their incorporation into your diet is very easy. They can be roasted to give a tasty and earthy taste, or even grated while still raw to use in salads. Beet juice is yet another common way of taking beets, especially by people who wish to enhance their exercise performance.
Should the taste of beets not appeal to you, there are other sources of nitrates such as spinach, arugula, and Swiss chard that you can consider. Whole beets remain among the best options. Begin by eating one cup of cooked beets or half a cup of beet juice per day.