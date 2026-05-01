The benefits of having beets: Why this humble root deserves a spot on your plate?

How can you increase the daily intake of beets?

In case you wish to derive all the good that comes from consuming beets, their incorporation into your diet is very easy. They can be roasted to give a tasty and earthy taste, or even grated while still raw to use in salads. Beet juice is yet another common way of taking beets, especially by people who wish to enhance their exercise performance.

Should the taste of beets not appeal to you, there are other sources of nitrates such as spinach, arugula, and Swiss chard that you can consider. Whole beets remain among the best options. Begin by eating one cup of cooked beets or half a cup of beet juice per day.