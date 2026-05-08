Hantavirus may trigger sudden kidney and lung failure after mild symptoms, warn doctors

The presence of a slight fever, body aches, fatigue, or nausea is usually nothing to be concerned about initially. However, according to doctors, there have been instances where even a minor illness such as this could actually mean the onset of a potentially deadly hantavirus infection.
Hantavirus is an illness that is transmitted through rodents via their bodily fluids, including urine, feces, and saliva. Human beings acquire the infection when they breathe in contaminated air in enclosed or dusty environments, like garages, sheds, storerooms, or even abandoned houses. In rare cases, the virus can be passed from one individual to another; however, once infected, the illness may cause complications.
The kidneys play an important role in eliminating wastes from the body, regulating fluid balance, and maintaining mineral levels. The virus causes inflammation in the small blood vessels, leading to leakage of fluid into the tissues rather than within the circulatory system. This interferes with the kidney’s ability to filter blood.
According to doctors, serious infections can result in:
-Decreased urine output
-Leg or facial swelling
-Electrolyte disturbance
-Toxin accumulation in the bloodstream
-Temporary loss of kidney function
Some patients may even need dialysis until their kidneys recover from the effects of the infection. There is scientific evidence that Hantavirus is associated with acute kidney damage due to impairment in vascular functions and immune system abnormalities.
One of the major complications is the development of the condition called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). In this case, fluid will accumulate in the lungs. While one may initially appear stable due to fever and lethargy, difficulty breathing will develop a few days after. Physicians have warned that a patient could experience difficulty breathing along with chest tightness as oxygen drops.
According to experts, the Hantavirus is not confined to affecting the kidney or the lungs alone all the time. In cases where the infection is severe, the inflammation can be generalized throughout the body. The heart may find difficulty circulating blood through the body, resulting in extremely low blood pressure. Inflammation may even occur in the liver because of generalized inflammation.
It is advised to ensure that there is proper ventilation before engaging in any cleaning exercise. Don’t sweep the dried droppings of rodents. Use gloves, masks, spraying with disinfectants, keep foods in sealed containers, and the control of rodents within the houses.
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