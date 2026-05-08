Hantavirus may trigger sudden kidney and lung failure after mild symptoms, warn doctors

The presence of a slight fever, body aches, fatigue, or nausea is usually nothing to be concerned about initially. However, according to doctors, there have been instances where even a minor illness such as this could actually mean the onset of a potentially deadly hantavirus infection.

What is Hantavirus and how it affects other organs?

Hantavirus is an illness that is transmitted through rodents via their bodily fluids, including urine, feces, and saliva. Human beings acquire the infection when they breathe in contaminated air in enclosed or dusty environments, like garages, sheds, storerooms, or even abandoned houses. In rare cases, the virus can be passed from one individual to another; however, once infected, the illness may cause complications.