Why are people shifting towards self-diagnosis today rather than consulting experts?

High expenses, doctor-medical representative collaborations, rising pressure on family economy and more are some of the reasons why people are turning to self-diagnosis more than ever, today.

Recurring ailments need no expert advice: Recurring ailments like cough and cold or fever, especially during a seasonal change wave, or allergies are often self-treated. For years, one knows what suits their body and how the condition can be averted or treated. Thus, people find it of no use to visit the experts and spend money in the initial stages.

Social media: In the age of social media, information is everywhere. Thus, before consulting an expert face to face, people consult the social media. Through YouTube tutorials, online articles, and ChatGPT ‘experts’, one gets the prognosis, medicine list and duration of recovery. While this may seem as one of the best ways to self-heal, the cons include getting embroiled in misinformation, misdiagnosing yourself, overspending money and foregoing the fact that each body is different and a general prognosis may not fit everybody.

Alternative medicine: The rise of alternative medicine and wellness routines also has a part to play. Healing of the mind and body is also a part of wellness rituals. Since one is following the overall program, they stick to ways of alternative, organic and natural healing methods like ayurveda, rather than going to medical consults.