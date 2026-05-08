Summer health guide: How to stay cool, hydrated and energetic in extreme heat

Every year, as the heat rises and days become longer, I see the same pattern, and this time the heat has increased for real. People start feeling drained, irritated, and low on energy. Their skin breaks out, digestion slows down, and many quietly accept it as “just how summer is”. But let me tell you this: it doesn’t have to be this way. Your body is incredibly intelligent. When the temperature outside climbs, it works hard to keep your internal temperature stable. In this process, it uses up a lot of energy and water. If we don’t support it properly, small problems quickly become bigger ones, including stubborn acne, acidity, heat exhaustion, and constant fatigue. The good news? With a few simple, mindful changes, you can stay cool, energetic, and healthy even in the harshest summer.

Beat summer fatigue: Hydration, nutrition and cooling body tips

Skin Troubles: Boils, acne, pimples, etc. are common because heat makes your skin sensitive. Sweat mixes with oil and bacteria, leading to breakouts. Hot showers make it worse by stripping natural oils.

To work on this, take baths with room-temperature or cool water. Wash your face frequently with plain tap water and try to skip harsh soaps. Try an oatmeal bath once a week to calm inflammation. Most importantly, drink more than 2.5-3 litres of water daily. Hydrated cells mean calmer, clearer skin.

Heat Stroke: When your body absorbs more heat than it can release, you feel nauseous, exhausted, or dizzy. This is your body waving a red flag.

Stay hydrated. Avoid stepping out between 12 and 4 pm if possible. If you must go out, carry lemon water, unsweetened kokum sharbat, or mint-infused water. Cover your head and wear light, breathable clothes. Small sips of fluids every 15–20 minutes work better than gulping large amounts at once.