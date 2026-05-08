Summer health guide: How to stay cool, hydrated and energetic in extreme heat

Every year, as the heat rises and days become longer, I see the same pattern, and this time the heat has increased for real. People start feeling drained, irritated, and low on energy. Their skin breaks out, digestion slows down, and many quietly accept it as “just how summer is”. But let me tell you this: it doesn’t have to be this way. Your body is incredibly intelligent. When the temperature outside climbs, it works hard to keep your internal temperature stable. In this process, it uses up a lot of energy and water. If we don’t support it properly, small problems quickly become bigger ones, including stubborn acne, acidity, heat exhaustion, and constant fatigue. The good news? With a few simple, mindful changes, you can stay cool, energetic, and healthy even in the harshest summer.
Skin Troubles: Boils, acne, pimples, etc. are common because heat makes your skin sensitive. Sweat mixes with oil and bacteria, leading to breakouts. Hot showers make it worse by stripping natural oils.
To work on this, take baths with room-temperature or cool water. Wash your face frequently with plain tap water and try to skip harsh soaps. Try an oatmeal bath once a week to calm inflammation. Most importantly, drink more than 2.5-3 litres of water daily. Hydrated cells mean calmer, clearer skin.
Heat Stroke: When your body absorbs more heat than it can release, you feel nauseous, exhausted, or dizzy. This is your body waving a red flag.
Stay hydrated. Avoid stepping out between 12 and 4 pm if possible. If you must go out, carry lemon water, unsweetened kokum sharbat, or mint-infused water. Cover your head and wear light, breathable clothes. Small sips of fluids every 15–20 minutes work better than gulping large amounts at once.
Dehydration: You may not realise you’re dehydrated until you feel giddy, have dry mouth, or feel light-headed. In summer, we lose water rapidly through sweat and even more if you exercise.
Before and during workouts, have a glass of lemon water with a pinch of rock salt and half a teaspoon of jaggery. Add sabja (basil) seeds for extra cooling. These naturally replenish electrolytes with-out shocking your system.
Digestion Woes: When it’s hot outside, your body cools itself internally. This slows digestion. Heavy foods then sit longer, creating gas, acidity, and discomfort.
Avoid large, heavy meals, fried foods, excessive spices, processed snacks, and too much non-veg. Choose light, water-rich foods like cucumber, bottle gourd, pumpkin, curd rice, moong dal khichdi, and fresh buttermilk. Eat smaller portions more frequently. This respects your body’s natural rhythm in the heat.
Apart from the above things, try these unique & practical tips to beat the heat, stay hydrated & maintain energy:
Coconut Water + Mint Reset: In the mid-morning have fresh coconut water mixed with crushed mint leaves and a pinch of black salt. This naturally balances electrolytes, cools the system, and gives steady energy without a caffeine crash.
Cooling Plate Rule: Make sure half your plate is always water-rich vegetables (cucumber, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and spinach). This keeps you full, hydrated, and light.
Pre-Sleep Cooling Ritual: 30-45 minutes before bed, soak your feet in cold water mixed with 2 tablespoons of rose water or a few drops of peppermint oil. This pulls heat out of the body and improves sleep quality.
Sabja Seed Magic Drink: Soak 1 teaspoon of sabja seeds in a glass of water for 15 minutes. Add lemon and a pinch of rock salt. Drink mid-morning and evening. It keeps you cool, supports digestion, and prevents dehydration beautifully.
Breathing + Movement Combo: Do five minutes of sheetali pranayama (a cooling breath exercise where you roll your tongue and inhale through it) followed by 10 minutes of slow walking in the early morning or evening. This combination balances energy and cools the nervous system like nothing else.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl