Monk mode productivity: Faster work or snooze mode?

What comes to your mind when you hear the term monk mode productivity? Definitely the face of the monk in meditation! Only while following this method, you aren’t really meditating but working. Going in a monk mode means to shut off all forms of noise, including silencing your mobile phones and computer/ laptop notifications and extending complete concentration to the work you are doing. This almost takes you on a meditative trance like the monks.

To elaborate on the benefits of this work mode, first, it helps you accomplish your task faster, peacefully, with lesser mistakes and betters the output. Second, you start leading a disciplined life. Since you can now complete your work in timely order, you can achieve better work-life balance. Third, it builds confidence in you as you start getting better at your job.