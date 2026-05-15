Why having dark chocolate in periods is more than just a craving? Science explains the answer

Chocolate is effective in balancing the moods of women through increased production of serotonin and dopamine in the brain. Chocolate also offers magnesium that helps to relax muscles, relieving pain associated with cramps. Specialists recommend dark chocolate since it is rich in nutrients while having fewer additives.

Having dark chocolate in periods is associated with both emotional well-being and physical benefits during the menstrual cycle. Hormonal imbalance, reduced levels of serotonin, and loss of magnesium help explain the increased cravings for dark chocolate.

No feeling can be as instantaneous as the impulse to grab for a chocolate bar when your cramps set in. Having dark chocolate in periods may seem like nothing more than an instinctive reaction by women due to physiological reasons. These cravings are directly linked to hormonal changes that take place when a woman is on her period. As stated by professionals, oestrogen and progesterone hormones reduce, thereby affecting serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin deficiency causes mood swings, leading to intense cravings for sweet foods such as chocolate.

Having dark chocolate in periods and the science behind menstrual chocolate cravings

Having dark chocolate in periods causes an increased secretion of hormones serotonin and dopamine that lead to better mood. This can be attributed to the fact that chocolates make up some of the most commonly craved food items by women during their periods. Serotonin deficiency makes the brain crave instant comfort, which chocolate provides.