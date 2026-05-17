World Hypertension Day 2026: How does untreated hypertension lead to hypertensive retinopathy of the eyes?

How to keep hypertensive retinopathy in control?

Hypertensive retinopathy isn’t a disease you would want to be hit with. Thus, it is better to always keep your blood pressure in check. Regularly measure it every week and notice any imbalance, which would be your cue for a medical expert consultation.

Moreover, keep your body weight in check as per your height. Eat healthy and drink lots of water to avoid hypertension in the first place. In case of already being diagnosed with hypertensive retinopathy, your immediate control measure would be to bring the blood pressure to the desired metric. Consult the doctor and have medicines or put eye drops if prescribed. And never miss regular consultations if you get diagnosed with hypertensive retinopathy, because with the slightest blood pressure imbalance, it can keep coming back.