World Hypertension Day 2026: How does untreated hypertension lead to hypertensive retinopathy of the eyes?

Do you wonder why every time you visit the ophthalmologist, they check your blood pressure? You must have often thought how the two are even remotely related. But there’s more damage that can be done to the body due to blood pressure imbalance than you think. In fact, it is almost a norm that the medical attendants check your blood pressure before every consultation. That is because they check if you are suffering from hypertension or if your metrics are in control. This World Hypertension Day, we draw your attention to how blood pressure and ophthalmogy are related and how blood pressure imbalance can actually be disastrous for the eyes.
Regular blood pressure metrics is usually between 120/ 80. But if you notice that your blood pressure is always on the higher limits, then you might be suffering from hypertension. To summarise the situation, hypertension is a condition where blood circulation is challenged on the arterial level, putting pressure on the heart and making it pump blood harder. Hypertension, in return can cause problems in different organs of the body apart from the heart. And one of them is the eyes. This condition is known to damage the blood vessels present at the back of the eye and is called hypertensive retinopathy.
How to identify hypertensive retinopathy?
Like hypertension itself, hypertensive retinopathy is also a silent problem. It does not easily show any symptoms unless it turns critical. Then one might face vision blurring and constant headaches. Usually this condition is found out only after a routine examination. Thus is it always recommended to go for an eye checkup at least once a year.
Moreover, blood pressure imbalance is a regular symptom during pregnancy which means that chances of retinopathy are also higher. Signs of retinopathy include narrowed blood vessels, retinal spots, a swell in the optic nerve, a swelling of the macula (central part of the retina), or even bleeding in the back of the eye.
How to keep hypertensive retinopathy in control?
Hypertensive retinopathy isn’t a disease you would want to be hit with. Thus, it is better to always keep your blood pressure in check. Regularly measure it every week and notice any imbalance, which would be your cue for a medical expert consultation.
Moreover, keep your body weight in check as per your height. Eat healthy and drink lots of water to avoid hypertension in the first place. In case of already being diagnosed with hypertensive retinopathy, your immediate control measure would be to bring the blood pressure to the desired metric. Consult the doctor and have medicines or put eye drops if prescribed. And never miss regular consultations if you get diagnosed with hypertensive retinopathy, because with the slightest blood pressure imbalance, it can keep coming back.