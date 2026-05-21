When ‘natural’ isn’t easy: The real reasons behind low milk supply (and how to fix it)

Breastfeeding is widely portrayed as something completely natural for all new mothers. Nevertheless, problems with milk production are extremely widespread and can cause tremendous stress. Many women feel personally inadequate in case of a low supply, yet, in the majority of cases, it is a purely physiological and logistical problem and not something one should blame themself for.
There is a number of reasons why milk production gets hindered. Hormonal imbalance due to PCOS or malfunctioning thyroid gland is among the most frequent reasons. Furthermore, insufficient nursing, bad latching and stress levels will tell a mother’s body to decrease its milk production. Sleep deprivation, lack of energy and proper nutrition will have the same effect.
However, there are some practical ways to induce lactation. Since milk supply and production work in a strictly physiological manner, increased nursing or pumping is essential to stimulate one’s breasts. It is necessary to ensure that the baby latches properly and efficiently.
The mother also needs to take care of her own health. Proper hydration, intake of nutritious food, and adequate rest will make a huge difference. Physical closeness with the baby leads to the release of oxytocin, which plays an important role in stimulating milk ejection.
In case problems continue, it is imperative that professional help be sought. The expert can give personalised advice and examine the baby for structural abnormalities like tongue-tie. Also, if required, herbal remedies can be suggested. At the end of the day, the mother’s emotional well-being and the baby’s nutrition have to come first.