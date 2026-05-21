When ‘natural’ isn’t easy: The real reasons behind low milk supply (and how to fix it)

The mother also needs to take care of her own health. Proper hydration, intake of nutritious food, and adequate rest will make a huge difference. Physical closeness with the baby leads to the release of oxytocin, which plays an important role in stimulating milk ejection.

In case problems continue, it is imperative that professional help be sought. The expert can give personalised advice and examine the baby for structural abnormalities like tongue-tie. Also, if required, herbal remedies can be suggested. At the end of the day, the mother’s emotional well-being and the baby’s nutrition have to come first.