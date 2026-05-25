World Thyroid Day 2026: How do sleep patterns affect thyroid?

Alter hormone production: The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is mostly active at night when you sleep. With inconsistent sleep patterns, this secretion may become abnormal. Moreover, hormonal conversion may be affected, and the right amount of hormone needed for the body may not be produced after all. Further, since most sleepless nights arise out of stress, the stress-producing hormone cortisol will have increased production. This, in turn, suppresses thyroid functioning in the long term.

Autoimmune thyroid conditions: Continued sleep deprivation leads to increased inflammatory signalling. This in turn, can lead to autoimmune thyroid conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis or Graves’ disease. It is important to know that sleep deprivation never directly contributes to thyroid. It is the reason why thyroid-balancing hormones are disrupted and that leads to a thyroid-related issue.

Circadian disruption: While most people tend to work through the day and then sleep at night, there are many professionals who do just the opposite. Working night shifts mean staying awake at night which causes a disruption in the body’s natural circadian rhythm. This, in turn, can cause the hypothalamic pituitary thyroid axis. This means that the thyroid-producing hormone starts production at random times, which may lead to long-term health issues.

Since these three pointers are the stepping stones of thyroid malfunctioning in the body, it is recommended that night shifts not be practices and an individual gets at least seven to nine hours of sleep every night. However, it is not just sleep but also proper diet and physical activities which also contribute towards a healthy body.