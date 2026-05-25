World Thyroid Day 2026: How do sleep patterns affect thyroid?

One may blame it on extreme work pressure or chronic insomnia; irregular sleep patterns are one of the most common lifestyle defects that one may notice in contemporary times. Among the several health issues that may arise from this kind of arrangement, one of them is the risk of developing thyroid. Let’s take a look at how thyroid and sleep influence each other.
There are three primary ill effects of inconsistent sleep on thyroid producing hormones.
Alter hormone production: The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is mostly active at night when you sleep. With inconsistent sleep patterns, this secretion may become abnormal. Moreover, hormonal conversion may be affected, and the right amount of hormone needed for the body may not be produced after all. Further, since most sleepless nights arise out of stress, the stress-producing hormone cortisol will have increased production. This, in turn, suppresses thyroid functioning in the long term.
Autoimmune thyroid conditions: Continued sleep deprivation leads to increased inflammatory signalling. This in turn, can lead to autoimmune thyroid conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis or Graves’ disease. It is important to know that sleep deprivation never directly contributes to thyroid. It is the reason why thyroid-balancing hormones are disrupted and that leads to a thyroid-related issue.
Circadian disruption: While most people tend to work through the day and then sleep at night, there are many professionals who do just the opposite. Working night shifts mean staying awake at night which causes a disruption in the body’s natural circadian rhythm. This, in turn, can cause the hypothalamic pituitary thyroid axis. This means that the thyroid-producing hormone starts production at random times, which may lead to long-term health issues.
Since these three pointers are the stepping stones of thyroid malfunctioning in the body, it is recommended that night shifts not be practices and an individual gets at least seven to nine hours of sleep every night. However, it is not just sleep but also proper diet and physical activities which also contribute towards a healthy body.
How to manage your sleep?
If you face difficulty in falling asleep, then try to keep a schedule. Stick to the timings of your sleep. However, on exceptional days there may be 30 minutes or one-hour delays; but no longer than that. Start digital detox at least an hour before you go to sleep. This will include reduced screen time where you can read a book, do journaling, listen to soft music etc. Avoid caffeine or coffee before going to bed and even throughout the day, it should not exceed more than two cups. Try to manage stress levels by doing yoga or meditation before sleeping. Further, every morning, expose yourself to the sunlight. If you have issues like insomnia or sleep apnea, then try and get them treated too.