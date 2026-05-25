World Thyroid Day 2026: Postpartum thyroiditis and what new mother’s should know about it

When you become a mother and bring your ‘bundle of joy’ to this world, apart from being ecstatic about your new role as a mother, you need to also be aware and discuss with your medical expert the physical problems that might accompany the situation. Right after giving birth, post-partum complications like depression, hypertension or even development of thyroid are common occurrences. In fact, post-partum thyroiditis is also not uncommon and occurs in many women. This World Thyroid Day lets delve deep into what this might mean for you and how it can be treated.
When the thyroid gland gets inflamed soon after giving birth, such that, minor issues in body metabolism, energy levels and other body functions start emerging, it is called postpartum thyroiditis. The symptoms of this disease may differ from people to people but in general it includes high anxiety levels, weight loss, frequent shaking of hands, high pulse rate and more. If undetected and untreated for a while, then the situation may give way to hypothyroidism which can be detected through weight gain, depression, fatigue etc.
What causes postpartum thyroiditis?
It is scientifically believed that when a woman is pregnant, her immune system is suppressed for the protection of the child in the womb. Once she gives birth and the immune system starts adjusting to its regular function, it might cause inflammation of the thyroid gland leading to postpartum thyroiditis. It is usually detected through blood tests which check if the thyroid stimulating hormones are in their standard levels.
If you notice that after childbirth you are not yourself lately then discuss the matter with your medical expert. There are two sides to the coin. It might be postpartum thyroiditis if physical changes are visible in the body; or it might be postpartum depression, if the symptoms are same but no physical changes are visible. The ways of treating each is different and thus, the sooner the right issue is detected, the better it is.
How is postpartum thyroiditis treated?
Once postpartum thyroiditis is truly detected then your medical consult can treat it for hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, depending on the symptoms and stage. The condition also needs keen observation and monitoring. Moreover following up with your medical consult is absolutely necessary to get well soon. But the silver lining is that the condition, in most cases, is temporary and may last for up to two years only.
Apart from regular check-ups, you also need to bring about lifestyle changes to dissolve the situation faster. This includes eating a balanced diet, regular physical exercise, proper sleep for 7-9 hours and definitely reducing stress levels.