World Thyroid Day 2026: Postpartum thyroiditis and what new mother’s should know about it

When the thyroid gland gets inflamed soon after giving birth, such that, minor issues in body metabolism, energy levels and other body functions start emerging, it is called postpartum thyroiditis. The symptoms of this disease may differ from people to people but in general it includes high anxiety levels, weight loss, frequent shaking of hands, high pulse rate and more. If undetected and untreated for a while, then the situation may give way to hypothyroidism which can be detected through weight gain, depression, fatigue etc.

What causes postpartum thyroiditis?

It is scientifically believed that when a woman is pregnant, her immune system is suppressed for the protection of the child in the womb. Once she gives birth and the immune system starts adjusting to its regular function, it might cause inflammation of the thyroid gland leading to postpartum thyroiditis. It is usually detected through blood tests which check if the thyroid stimulating hormones are in their standard levels.

If you notice that after childbirth you are not yourself lately then discuss the matter with your medical expert. There are two sides to the coin. It might be postpartum thyroiditis if physical changes are visible in the body; or it might be postpartum depression, if the symptoms are same but no physical changes are visible. The ways of treating each is different and thus, the sooner the right issue is detected, the better it is.