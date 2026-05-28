Nutritionist reveals celebrity wellness secrets, says Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey focus on more sustainable fitness habits
Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, a Metabolic Reset and Body Transformation Specialist, is one of the most trusted voices in restoring metabolic health, transforming body composition, and enabling sustainable weight loss. Kinita has worked closely with a wide range of celebrities and public figures, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Gayatri Joshi, Genelia D’Souza, Shweta Tiwari, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Riteish Deshmukh, Palak Tiwari, Sikandar Kher, Ayan Mukerji, Jimmy Shergill, and Radhika Apte, among many others, bringing athlete-grade nutrition principles into everyday, real-world routines. This Nutrition Day, she shares celebrity diet and wellness secrets with Indulge.
How celebrities stay consistent with wellness
In your experience, what’s the biggest misconception people have about nutrition?
‘Health benefits can be achieved by just following something for a short while’—unfortunately this is the common approach that people have today towards nutrition. Many just want to lose weight for an event or fit into a pretty dress but in reality, nutrition is not short-term quick fix, it’s a lifestyle choice. It’s is about balance of food and nutrients with an eventual goal of sustainability.
You focus on metabolic reset rather than quick fixes. Why is that approach especially important today?
Quick fixes primarily focus on creating a short-term calorie deficit by eating less and exercising more. Very low-calorie diets usually include elimination of entire food groups for achieving rapid weight loss. This typically results in slowing down of one’s metabolism, reduction in muscle mass, increased fatigue, unexpected hormonal imbalances and eventual weight regain. In a metabolism-focused approach, the key is to build habits that are practical, balanced, and sustainable. Diets are structured with a scientific distribution of macronutrients critical for maintaining metabolism over time.
Have you noticed a shift in the way actors approach fitness and body image over the years?
Absolutely! With greater awareness of how nutrition and fitness impact the body and mind, many actors today focus on understanding their body’s needs and responses better, leading to a more balanced, informed, and sustainable approach to wellness.
How do celebrities stay consistent with wellness despite travel, long shoots, and irregular sleep schedules?
Staying consistent with a hectic schedule can be challenging, but the key lies in returning to a disciplined routine whenever things get off track, planned or unplanned travel and long shoot hours. True wellness isn’t about being perfect every day, it’s about getting back and making healthy habits a sustainable part of your lifestyle.
You’ve worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest names. What’s one thing that surprises people about celebrity fitness routines?
Celebrities are consistent. They don’t magically wake up with six packs and a toned body on the shoot day, they build themselves during their non-shoot days. There are no shortcuts in their routine. They have incredible discipline and dedication, which is supported through balanced meals, progressive training, hydration protocols, sleep schedules and recovery strategies.
Stars like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday are known for their fitness. How different are their wellness goals from everyday clients?
I have worked with Alia and Ananya and what they bring on board, is focus. They focus on more sustainable fitness, correct energy levels, balanced diets, long term health and longevity. Celebrities may have demanding schedules for specific goals, however they always follow the fundamentals of wellness. My everyday clients are equally aware and well-educated, but the stark difference would lie in having them to accept nutrition as a journey and a not a short-term goal.
What does a typical day of eating and training look like for actors during intense shoot schedules?
During intense shoot schedules, the main focus is in helping the actors to maintain steady energy levels throughout the day. With well distributed carbohydrates and high-quality protein in all meals, there is a slow and sustained release of energy, which is required on a hectic shoot day. These schedules are often erratic with inconsistent sleep and workout timings. Keeping in mind the demanding nature of their job, their routine would typically include balanced meals with lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and hydration, along with short but effective workouts tailored to their schedule.
What’s one wellness trend you think people should stop following immediately?
Intermittent Fasting! People need to stop following IF as a trend because it has no benefits if followed for just a few days or weeks. Adapting to IF as a disciplinary lifestyle change has far more benefits than using it as a weight loss tool. IF is not about weight loss where restricting the eating window allows one to eat any food. There is a scientific way to practice it, the eating window needs to still be structured correctly with the right meal and macronutrient quantities.
If someone wants sustainable fitness without extreme diets, where should they realistically begin?
Begin with first accepting that this is a habit changing journey. Create a strong foundation with nutrition, exercise, rest and recovery—the four pillars will help you form a strong foundation for sustainable results. Approach it scientifically by bringing a nutritionist on-board who will help you analyse & plan the way forward.
What are some small but effective wellness habits that celebrities swear by but most people overlook?
Food to perform, sleep to recover, train to build. Just very simple lifestyle choices that help sustain energy, recovery, and provide longevity.
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