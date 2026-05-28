Nutritionist reveals celebrity wellness secrets, says Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey focus on more sustainable fitness habits

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Intermittent Fasting! People need to stop following IF as a trend because it has no benefits if followed for just a few days or weeks. Adapting to IF as a disciplinary lifestyle change has far more benefits than using it as a weight loss tool. IF is not about weight loss where restricting the eating window allows one to eat any food. There is a scientific way to practice it, the eating window needs to still be structured correctly with the right meal and macronutrient quantities.