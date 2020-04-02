It’s tough to refrain from snacking all the time with the lockdown but Nutritionist Mayanka Singhal who wants you to eat sensibly in order to give your body the required nutrition shares two simple and easy to make recipes.

Ragi Roti

Ingredients:

1. A cup of ragi atta

2. 1 raw banana

3. Salt

4. Green chillies

Method:

Boil the raw banana and peel. Mash it n add to Ragi aata. Knead with little water as required to a soft dough. Roll into Chapatis. Chapati would be a little thick than normal. Cook it on hot Pan like normal roti. Put ghee and serve with any curry or raita.

Sabudana khichadi

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup sabudana

2. 1/2 cup peanuts

3. 1 medium potato

4. Green chilli

5. Ghee 1 tbsp

6. Turmeric and salt

Method:

Wash and Soak sabudana for 2 hours in just enough water. Heat ghee in a Saucepan. Addmustard seeds, when spluttering add small diced potato n green chilli. Cover n cook till soft. Now add slightly crushed peanuts n fry for some time. Add soaked sabudana, turmeric powder and salt to taste. Cover n cook till sabudana is translucent. Garnish with coriander and serve with raita.