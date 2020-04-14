It's of utmost urgency to keep yourself healthy to fight against the lethal coronavirus and deal with the sapping summer at the same time. A balanced mix of fruits, nuts and dairy products is the surest way to ensure immunity and boost your health. Chef Himanshu Saini, who heads Tresind Dubai, shares with us one such immunity-boosting recipe for this summer. Here you go:

Dahi kebab empanada, pear and walnut salad

This is a very simple yet interesting recipe to cook at home. It is easy to source all the

ingredients with most of them available at home.

Serves 4 guests

Preparation time 15 Minutes

Cooking time 10 Minutes



INGREDIENTS



For dahi kebab: 12 slices of white bread | 500 gm hung yoghurt | 1 bell pepper, finely chopped | 1 small piece of ginger, finely chopped | 2-3 green chillies, finely chopped | 100 gm icing sugar | 2 tbsp honey | Salt | Oil for frying

For pear & walnut salad: 1 medium-sized pear | 50 ml water | 2 tsp sugar | 1/2 tsp onion seed toasted | 1/4 tsp fennel seed toasted | 4 walnuts toasted | 10-12 arugula leaves | 1 tbsp grated parmesan cheese | 2 tbsp tamarind chutney | Salt



Method:

In a bowl add all the ingredients for dahi kebab except bread and whisk it

together.

Roll the slices of bread with a rolling pin. Stuff the thin slices of bread with yoghurt mixture using an empanada press. You can also use a gujjia mould to get the shape. Keep the empanadas in a refrigerator for some time.

For the salad, cook the pears in the syrup made with water, salt, sugar, fennel and onion seeds. Cool the pears in the refrigerator and cut into thin slices.

Mix the pears with grated Parmesan cheese, arugula and crushed walnuts.

Fry the dahi kebab empanadas until golden brown in colour.

Serve the empanadas with pear and walnut salad drizzled with tamarind chutney.