With everyone cutting flab and surviving on minimal resources, being enterprising about food takes precedence over everything else. But deriving nutrition from whatever we eat is also unavoidable. Hence Nmami Agarwal, founder and CEO of NmamiLife, which is among the 50 best wellness companies in India has shared with us a healthy recipe with walnuts. The official nutritionist for Manu shi Chhillar, who was crowned Femina Miss India 2017, Nmami strongly believes and advocates eating right today for a healthy tomorrow to gain optimum wellness and not just one attribute that can be measured through a meagre weighing scale.

Smoky Spiced Walnuts



Ingredients

12 California walnut halves | ½ teaspoon cumin seeds powder | ½ teaspoon ground coconut sugar | Salt to taste | ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper | ½ teaspoon olive oil



Method:

Method 1 (oven):

Pre-heat the oven at 180°C.

In a bowl, add all the ingredients. Then, spread it on a single layer baking sheet.

Bake for 15-20 minutes by flipping it two or three times, in between.

When walnuts cool down, transfer in a bowl to serve.



Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Method 2 (barbeque):

Set the barbeque around 180°C.

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and spread on a thin layered metallic tray on the barbeque grill rack.

Barbeque for 18-20 minutes.

Transfer in a plate.

After it cools down, serve in a bowl.



Over to you

You can smoke walnuts with any kind of aromatic herb to enhance their nutrition and flavour and store the recipe in an air-tight container to enjoy in future. Don’t forget to share this crispy recipe with your loved ones.



Nutrition Info: Calories 183 kcal | Carbs 6.7 grams | Protein 3.5 grams | Fats 12 grams