One of the brightest chefs of her generation who has worked with Olive and Lavaash by Saby in Delhi, Megha Kohli shares an easy to cook Tamarind Rice recipe by using leftover rice.

Ingredients



Ghee: 2tbs

Mustard seeds: 1tbs

Fenugreek seeds: 1tbs

Rice: Two cups

Tamarind extract: 1cup

Cooked split chickpeas or chana daal: 1cup

Peanuts: 2tbs

Turmeric: 1 and a half tbs

Red chillis

Curry patta leaves

Hing: a pinch

Salt to taste

Green chillis

Method:



Heat ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds followed by fenugreek seeds. Let them splutter. Now add the spices which include two whole red chilies, curry patta leaves and a dash of hing. Sauté a bit and then add cooked chana dal. In case you don’t have the cooked dal then you need to sauté it longer. Add peanuts. All these ingredients will enhance the texture of the rise. Now add the tamarind extract and give it a stir. Add turmeric, green chilies, salt and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Now add rice and mix it well. You can also add prawn or fish if you want or crispy fried vegetables to add more texture and flavour to the rice.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8VlQF14GUE