Indulge Time Pass: Chef Megha Kohli whips up a delicious recipe from leftover rice
One of the brightest chefs of her generation who has worked with Olive and Lavaash by Saby in Delhi, Megha Kohli shares an easy to cook Tamarind Rice recipe by using leftover rice.
Ingredients
Ghee: 2tbs
Mustard seeds: 1tbs
Fenugreek seeds: 1tbs
Rice: Two cups
Tamarind extract: 1cup
Cooked split chickpeas or chana daal: 1cup
Peanuts: 2tbs
Turmeric: 1 and a half tbs
Red chillis
Curry patta leaves
Hing: a pinch
Salt to taste
Green chillis
Method:
Heat ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds followed by fenugreek seeds. Let them splutter. Now add the spices which include two whole red chilies, curry patta leaves and a dash of hing. Sauté a bit and then add cooked chana dal. In case you don’t have the cooked dal then you need to sauté it longer. Add peanuts. All these ingredients will enhance the texture of the rise. Now add the tamarind extract and give it a stir. Add turmeric, green chilies, salt and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Now add rice and mix it well. You can also add prawn or fish if you want or crispy fried vegetables to add more texture and flavour to the rice.
Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8VlQF14GUE