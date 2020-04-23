Now is the perfect time to indulge in one of the world’s most famous liquid creations, Irish Coffee. There are just four ingredients – black coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar and whipped cream – which offer a lip-smacking taste of the Emerald Isle. Making a sublime Irish coffee requires the finest ingredients together with a little know-how.

Watch:



Some of the world’s greatest whiskeys come from the island of Ireland. A traditional, aromatic drink can be created with dark roast coffee, Jameson Caskmates Stout whiskey, demerara syrup and fresh cream, while new varieties of ‘the water of life’ from one of the island’s many craft distilleries, such as Slane’s triple casked blend, Dingle’s single malt, or Echlinville Distillery’s reborn Dunville’s whiskey – ‘the spirit of Belfast’, will offer a new take on an old classic.



Not forgetting, of course, that the little village of Foynes in County Limerick, on Ireland’s spectacular Wild Atlantic Way, was where the world was first introduced to this deliciously warming drink.