This year, celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday on a healthier note with sweet delectables that are nutritious too. Dietician Garima Goyal shares the recipe for two such sweet dishes to relish.

Mango Muffins

Prep Time: 10minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes servings: 12 muffins

Ingredients: 1 medium very ripe mango peeled and pitted | 1 large egg | 1/3 cup avocado oil | 2/3 cup plain unsweetened yoghurt | 2/3 cup sugar | 1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract | 2 cups all-purpose flour | 2 tsp baking powder | 3/4 tsp fine salt |1/2 tsp ground cardamom | 1/4 tsp baking soda | 2 tsp poppy seeds

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400F; line a muffin tray with paper liners.

Add the mango, egg, oil, yoghurt, sugar, and vanilla extracts to a food processor or blender and process until smooth.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, cardamom, and baking soda in a large bowl.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir to combine, being careful not to over-mix.

Transfer the batter to the prepared muffin tray and sprinkle the sesame seeds on top.

Bake until a toothpick inserted inside comes out clean or with just a couple crumbs, about 20 minutes.

Cool 10 minutes in the tray and then transfer the muffins to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Kiwi Barfi

Ingredients:

For kiwi sauce: Five ripened kiwis (peeled and crushed or finely chopped) | 1/3 cup, sugar

For Barfi: 1 cup, chenna / paneer | 1½ cup full-cream milk | 1½ cup milk powder | 1 tsp cardamom powder | ½ cup sugar (you may increase or decrease the quantity as per preference)

For garnish:

Slivered almonds and pistachios | Saffron strands

Method:

In a heavy bottom pan, combine kiwi and sugar. Cook till it reaches the thick sauce consistency. Take it off the stove and keep it aside.

In another pan, combine milk, milk powder, saffron and chenna /paneer and cook till it starts thickening, stir intermittently to avoid burning.

Add cooked kiwi, cardamom powder and sugar. Cook till thickens and leaves the pan to form soft dough. Take it off the heat.

Spread it on a greased thali, tray or cake tin.

Allow it to cool completely till set. Refrigerate.

Garnish the top with slivered almonds, pistachios and saffron. Cut the barfi into the desired shape. Top with saffron and silver paper.

NOTE: You can keep them in an airtight container and refrigerate them for later consumption. You can preserve them up to 3 to 4 days.