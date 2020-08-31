Banana Halwa Cake with caramelized bananas, berries and edible flora



Ingredients

 3 servings

 5 ripe bananas

 3 tablespoons ghee

 1/4 teaspoons green cardamom

 5 tablespoons sugar

 Vanilla ice cream - three scoops

 Edible flora

 2 tablespoons - crushed Walnuts

 A few blueberries



Step 1

To prepare this delicious banana halwa, peel the bananas (keep one separate) and mash them in a large

bowl. Put a pan on medium flame and heat ghee in it. When the ghee is melted, add the mashed

bananas and reduce the flame to low.



Step 2

Stir the mashed bananas in ghee and cook for about 15 minutes or until they become light brown in

color. Keep stirring the bananas to avoid sticking at the bottom.



Step 3

After 15 minutes, add sugar to the pan and stir well to dissolve the sugar completely and cook for

another 5 minutes. Then add cardamom powder and stir once again for a few seconds and remove the

pan from the burner. Transfer the halwa to a serving bowl and allow the mixture to cool down at room

temperature. Banana halwa is ready, cut thick slices.



Step 4

To serve, place the cake in a pasta dish, caramelize the left banana as place it over the cake. Add

walnuts and berries to the plate. Add crushed walnuts and finally add the vanilla ice scoop to the cake

and its ready to serve.



Shared by chef Tarun Sibal, culinary director and co-founder at One Fine Meal a boutique catering firm in Delhi, with restaurants like Sidecar and Urban Deck under its wing.