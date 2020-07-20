Sober Shield



Ingredients

Fresh wheatgrass juice 100 ml

Lemongrass 5 gms

Ginger 5 gms

Sweet & sour mix 30 ml

Method

Gently muddle lemongrass and ginger in a shaker, add sweet and sour mix.

Shake and strain into an old fashioned glass over ice.

Garnish with lemongrass stem.

Health benefits of ingredients:

Lemongrass is a healthy antioxidant-rich with anti-inflammatory properties, it supports the body and boosts the immune system.

Wheatgrass is an excellent source of many different vitamins and minerals. It is especially high in vitamins A, C and E, as well as iron, magnesium, calcium and amino acids.

Shared by Kiron Kumar, Director - F&B at The Park Chennai. Image for representative purposes. Photo credit: Kim Daniels on Unsplash.