Recipe: This ginger-wheatgrass immunity-boosting drink is delicious and has only four ingredients!
Sober Shield
Ingredients
Fresh wheatgrass juice 100 ml
Lemongrass 5 gms
Ginger
Sweet & sour mix 30 ml
Method
Gently muddle lemongrass and ginger in a shaker, add sweet and sour mix.
Shake and strain into an old fashioned glass over ice.
Garnish with lemongrass stem.
Health benefits of ingredients:
Lemongrass is a healthy antioxidant-rich with anti-inflammatory properties, it supports the body and boosts the immune system.
Wheatgrass is an excellent source of many different vitamins and minerals. It is especially high in vitamins A, C and E, as well as iron, magnesium, calcium and amino acids.
Shared by Kiron Kumar, Director - F&B at The Park Chennai. Image for representative purposes. Photo credit: Kim Daniels on Unsplash.