Thai Red Curry flavoured Baby Corn Skewers



Ingredients

Thai red curry paste 10 gm

Chopped baby corn 50 gm

Chopped water chestnuts 30 gm

Coconut powder 10 gm

Refine flour 10 gm

Chopped ginger 5 gm

Chopped garlic 5 gm

Chopped onion 5 gm

Salt and pepper to taste



You will need wooden skewers.



Method:



- Heat the oil in a wok, add ginger garlic onion and sauté.

- Add chopped baby corn and chopped water chestnuts. Cook for a while and add red Thai curry paste, coconut milk powder and refined flour.

- Cook till the mixture is done and check for seasoning. Then cool to room temperature.

- After cooling, shape the mixture shape on the skewers and deep fry.



Accompaniment in the picture: Som tum salad & tamarind mayo.

Shared by The Westin Chennai Velachery.