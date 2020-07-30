Recipe: These Thai Red Curry Baby Corn Skewers are crunchy and fab!
Thai Red Curry flavoured Baby Corn Skewers
Ingredients
Thai red curry paste 10 gm
Chopped baby corn 50 gm
Chopped water chestnuts 30 gm
Coconut powder 10 gm
Refine flour 10 gm
Chopped ginger 5 gm
Chopped garlic 5 gm
Chopped onion 5 gm
Salt and pepper to taste
You will need wooden skewers.
Method:
- Heat the oil in a wok, add ginger garlic onion and sauté.
- Add chopped baby corn and chopped water chestnuts. Cook for a while and add red Thai curry paste, coconut milk powder and refined flour.
- Cook till the mixture is done and check for seasoning. Then cool to room temperature.
- After cooling, shape the mixture shape on the skewers and deep fry.
Accompaniment in the picture: Som tum salad & tamarind mayo.
Shared by The Westin Chennai Velachery.