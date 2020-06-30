Mango cheese cake

For 1 kg



Ingredients

Cream cheese 450 gms

Double Cream 60 gms

Icing sugar 135 gms

Whole eggs 3

Refined Flour 25 gms

Mango pulp 225 gms

Whole mangoes 2 (for garnish on top)



For the base

Cream Crackers 250 gms

Unsalted Butter 60 gm



Method

For the cookie base

Line the baking pan with aluminium foil

Take the cream crackers, reach out for Marie biscuit if you cannot get the real deal.

Coarsely grind them and add some butter to the mix.

Press it lightly on the aluminium foil so that it comes together.

Bake the base at 180 Celsius for about 4 minutes or less so that it can get slightly brown and it is set.



Cheesecake mix

Cream the icing sugar, double cream and cream cheese to a smooth consistency in a bowl

Add the beaten eggs one at a time to the mixture and mix it.

Add the flour and fold it in gently.

Add the mango pulp to the mixture.

One can also add chopped mangoes in the mixture.

Pour this mixture on top of the base and bake it for 35 to 40 minutes at 180 Celsius

Cool it for 3-4 hours and unmould it.

Garnish it with some chopped mangoes as desired.

Serve chilled.

Shared by Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive chef, The Park Chennai.

Photo credit: Dilyara Garifullina on Unsplash

Rating :

5/5