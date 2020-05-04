Recipe: Fed up of cooking everyday? Bulk prep this tasty Kara Kozhumbu, it will last for up to a week in your fridge
Ingredients
Gingelly oil 250 ml
Mustard seeds 15 gms
Jeera 5 gms
Methi seeds 5 gms
Saunf 5 gms
Chopped garlic 30 gms
Slices small onions 150 gms
Tomato slices 500 gms
Chili powder 15 gms
Turmeric powder 5g ms
Coriander powder 15 gms
Tamarind pulp 150 gms
Hing (asafoetida) a pinch
Method
Place a clean vessel on cooking stove, add oil; when hot, add mustard seed, cumin seed, methi seeds,
saunf, saute for 2 minutes, add chopped garlic and sliced onion, cook for 6 minutes.
Add tomato slices and cook for 5 minutes. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder, cook for 2 minutes, now add tamarind pulp, add desired water for desired quantity and cook for 30
minutes, add hing, simmer for 2 minutes and set aside to cool.
Benefit: This curry can be stored refrigerated for a week’s time. Oil, spices and tamarind acts as natural preservative in this dish, helps in keeping the dish good to eat for longer duration.
(Recipe contributed by ITC Grand Chola)