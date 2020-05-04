Ingredients

Gingelly oil 250 ml

Mustard seeds 15 gms

Jeera 5 gms

Methi seeds 5 gms

Saunf 5 gms

Chopped garlic 30 gms

Slices small onions 150 gms

Tomato slices 500 gms

Chili powder 15 gms

Turmeric powder 5g ms

Coriander powder 15 gms

Tamarind pulp 150 gms

Hing (asafoetida) a pinch

Method

Place a clean vessel on cooking stove, add oil; when hot, add mustard seed, cumin seed, methi seeds,

saunf, saute for 2 minutes, add chopped garlic and sliced onion, cook for 6 minutes.

Add tomato slices and cook for 5 minutes. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder, cook for 2 minutes, now add tamarind pulp, add desired water for desired quantity and cook for 30

minutes, add hing, simmer for 2 minutes and set aside to cool.



Benefit: This curry can be stored refrigerated for a week’s time. Oil, spices and tamarind acts as natural preservative in this dish, helps in keeping the dish good to eat for longer duration.

(Recipe contributed by ITC Grand Chola)