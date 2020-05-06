Mumbai-based dietitian Alifiya Bhol founder of an online diet clinic, NutriAl, shares four nutritious recipes for a delicious Iftar spread. While the Khatta Meetha Chana Bateta and Crunchy Beetroot Soy Kebabs are high in protein and fibre, the kheer with the twist of mango is worth relishing. Also, if you are craving for some chatpata treat then Sev Puri chaat will have you sorted.

Khatta Meetha Chana Bateta

Ingredients

Kabuli chana: 1 cup | Potato: 2 small |Spinach leaves: 1 cup |Onion: 1 small chopped |Tomato: 1 small chopped |Besan / gram flour: 2 tbsp |Red chilli powder: 1 tsp |Turmeric: 1 tsp |Corainder powder: 1 tsp |Cumin seeds: 1 tsp |Flaxseeds: 1 tsp |Jaggery: 2 tsp |Tamarind: 1 tsp |Curry leaves: 5-6|Mint leaves: 5-6 |Coriander: few leaves |Green chillies: 3 chopped |Garlic: 4-5 chopped |Oil: 1 tbsp |Salt: to taste

Method:

Soak chana overnight. Boil potatoes and peel. Cut into cubes.

Boil tamarind in ¼ glass water for 10 mins.

In a pan, heat oil. Add curry leaves, cumin seeds, flaxseeds, garlic and saute for a minute. Then add onions, dry masalas and cook for another 2 mins. Add besan and keep mixing for 5 mins until the rawness goes. Add water (of the pressure cooked chana), jaggery, imli water and mint leaves. Mix well.

Then add tomatoes, boiled chana , chopped spinach leaves and potatoes. Mix well. Add water, enough to keep a thick consistency. Add salt. Let it simmer for another 5-7 minutes. Serve hot. Garnish with coriander and chopped onions.

Health quotient: a recipe high in protein with fibre, vitamins, minerals and low fat!

Mango Kheer

Ingredients

Oats: ¼ cup |Basmati rice: ¼ cup |Mango: ½ cup chopped |Date syrup: 3 tsp |Ghee: 1 tsp |Cardamom: 3-4 |Saffron strands (optional) |Milk: 1 ltr |Charoli/chironji: 1 tsp |Almonds: 1 tsp chopped |Rose water: 1 tsp

Method:

Soak rice in water for 20 mins. Drain off water completely.

In a non-stick vessel, take ghee, add rice, oats and crushed cardamom and roast for 2-3 mins.

Then add milk and stir on high flame till 1 boil. Then reduce flame to medium and stir occasionally. Cook till milk becomes half in quantity and thickens.

Add date syrup, saffron, rose water and almonds. Cook till thick.

Pour into bowls. Add mango pieces and charoli on top. Refrigerate. Serve chilled.

Health quotient : A perfect replacement for desserts during Ramadan since this one has goodness of oats , good fats of chironji and almonds, no sugar and vitamin rich mango!

Crunchy Beetroot Soy Kebabs

Ingredients

Boiled soya kheema: 200 gm |Capsicum: 1 medium chopped |Beetroot: 1, boiled and finely chopped |Potato: 2 medium, boiled and mashed |Rawa : ½ cup |Egg: 1 |Green chillies: 2 chopped |White sesame: 1 tsp |Crushed peanuts: 1 tbsp |Cheese: 1 cube, grated |Coriander: few chopped |Salt |Pepper

Method: Mix all the ingredients in a big mixing bowl. Make oval or round kebabs out of this mixture.

Roll them into rawa.

Dip into beaten egg.

Grill or shallow fry.

Health quotient: A high protein, high fibre, no fry, tasty, kebab recipe!

Healthy Chaat

Ingredients:

For wheat sev puris

Wheat flour: 1 cup |Salt: ¼ tsp |Oil: 3 tsp |Oil for frying

For filling:

Corn: 1 cup boiled

Beetroot: 1 small, boiled & chopped

Raw mango: 3 slices, finely chopped

Jaggery: 1 tbsp, chipped

Curd: 1 cup, beaten

Tomato: 1 small, chopped

Onion: 1 small, chopped

Salt

Red chilli powder

Method:

For puris: In a mixing bowl, take wheat flour, add salt, oil and knead into a hard, stiff dough using warm water. Cover the dough and let it rest for 30 mins.

After 30 mins, knead dough for another 2 mins and make small round balls and start making 4 inches small thin puris.

Give the dots all over puris with help of fork so that puri doesn’t rise up. In a similar way, make all other puris and allow it to dry on cloth for 2 – 3 hours.

Thereafter heat oil in a pan and deep fry puris one after the other. Press them while frying.

For filling:

Beat curd with jaggery until smooth.

Arrange wheat puris in a plate. Place corn, chopped vegetables, and raw mango pieces on each. Sprinkle salt. Then pour curd on each puri using a spoon. Sprinkle red chilli powder and lastly, very little sev.

Health quotient: perfect substitute for a calorie dense plate of sev puri into a nutrient dense plate of sev puri!