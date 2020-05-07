This Mother's Day make your mom some healthy dishes which are equally good to taste. Here are two dishes suggested by OZiva's senior nutritionist, Subiya Baiganpalli, which are low on calories, high on protein and loaded with nutrients. Try them and stay healthy.

Crunchy Munchy Delight - Protein Nutty Overnight Oats

A super dose filled with a nutty surprise.

Ingredients:

30g Oats | 150ml Low Fat Milk | 50ml Water | 2-3 Pitted Dates | 1 scoop of Oziva Protein & Herbs (Chocolate) | Handful of chopped almonds/walnuts

Method:

Add oats, 150ml milk to the jar, half of the nuts and dates in the jar.

Add 50ml water to immerse the ingredients.

Mix well and refrigerate it overnight.

Before serving all the remaining nuts and dates in it.

Tasty, Healthy and Delicious - Vegan Burrito Bowl

A mouth-watering delicious bowl filled with healthy & spicy veggie tasty bites.

Ingredients:

One lime | sweetcorn 100gm, drained | 400 gm Rajma rinsed and drained | Red chilli 1, seeded and diced | Onion ½ small, finely chopped | Lettuce 75 gm stalks discarded and shredded | Spinach leaves 100 gm, shredded | olive oil | Red peppers 2 from a jar, chopped | cashew nuts 100 gm | Chilli Paste 1 tsp |1/2 scoop OZiva Organic Plant Protein

Method :

Put the cashew nuts in a bowl and cover with cold water. Cover with cling film and leave for 2 hours or overnight.

Strain the cashews through a sieve and tip into a powerful liquidizer or blender. Add 100ml fresh water and blend until very smooth. Add more water a little at a time to get the consistency of double cream.

Mix 4 tbsp of the cashew cream with the chilli paste, 1 tsp lime juice and season well.

Toss the sweetcorn, Rajma beans and most of the chilli and onion with 1 tsp lime juice and season.

Toss the lettuce and spinach with ½ tsp oil until all the leaves are coated. Divide between 2 deep bowls. Pile the sweetcorn salsa on top, with a dollop of the and the chopped red peppers. Drizzle over the dressing to serve.