Recipe: Chef David of Oudh 1590, Kolkata makes Murg Zafrani kebab a easy deal
A plateful of succulent pieces of meat, straight out of tandoor, is tough to resist. And though kebabs, might seem to be a little intimidating to make at home, with the right blend of spices and charred notes required for that perfect taste, it's a lot easier to prepare. Chef David of Awadhi diner Oudh 1590 shares some easy steps to make Murgh Zafrani Kebab at home.
Murgh Zafrani Kebab
Ingredients:
1 kg chicken legs
25 gms garlic paste
25 gms ginger paste
100 gms hung yogurt
100 gms cheese spread
2 egg yolk
10 gms white pepper powder
15 gms chopped ginger
15 gms chopped chilli
1 tbsp salt
20 ml lemon juice
1/2 tsp mace- cardamom powder
100 ml fresh cream
Few strings of saffron soaked
Method:
Take chicken leg pieces and rinse them well.
In a bowl, take half of ginger-garlic paste, salt, white pepper, lemon juice and marinate the chicken for at least half an hour.
In a separate bowl take cheese, yoghurt, egg yolk and mix into a mixture.
Take the chicken out of the first marination and add to the mixture.
Add cream, chopped chilli, ginger, mace-cardamom powder and soaked saffron.
Cook in a tandoor till light golden in colour. If you don’t have a tandoor then you can cook it in a barbeque or kebab grill machine. In case you don’t have the grill, then simply cook it in a pan till tender and then to add a smoky flavour put the kebab in a deep dish with a hot coal at the centre. Drizzle some ghee on top of the coal and cover it.
Serve hot garnished with saffron strings and green chutney.