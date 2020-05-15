A plateful of succulent pieces of meat, straight out of tandoor, is tough to resist. And though kebabs, might seem to be a little intimidating to make at home, with the right blend of spices and charred notes required for that perfect taste, it's a lot easier to prepare. Chef David of Awadhi diner Oudh 1590 shares some easy steps to make Murgh Zafrani Kebab at home.

Murgh Zafrani Kebab

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken legs

25 gms garlic paste

25 gms ginger paste

100 gms hung yogurt

100 gms cheese spread

2 egg yolk

10 gms white pepper powder

15 gms chopped ginger

15 gms chopped chilli

1 tbsp salt

20 ml lemon juice

1/2 tsp mace- cardamom powder

100 ml fresh cream

Few strings of saffron soaked

Method:

Take chicken leg pieces and rinse them well.

In a bowl, take half of ginger-garlic paste, salt, white pepper, lemon juice and marinate the chicken for at least half an hour.

In a separate bowl take cheese, yoghurt, egg yolk and mix into a mixture.

Take the chicken out of the first marination and add to the mixture.

Add cream, chopped chilli, ginger, mace-cardamom powder and soaked saffron.

Cook in a tandoor till light golden in colour. If you don’t have a tandoor then you can cook it in a barbeque or kebab grill machine. In case you don’t have the grill, then simply cook it in a pan till tender and then to add a smoky flavour put the kebab in a deep dish with a hot coal at the centre. Drizzle some ghee on top of the coal and cover it.

Serve hot garnished with saffron strings and green chutney.