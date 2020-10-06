Recipe: These Bourbon ball truffles taste like heaven and take just six ingredients!
Bourbon Ball Truffles
Ingredients
- 500 gm bittersweet chocolate
- 1½ stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 Tbsp. light corn syrup
- ½ tsp. salt
- Kentucky bourbon, to taste
Preparation
- Melt chocolate and butter in a bowl, being careful not to overheat or burn it.
- In a separate pot, heat the heavy cream, corn syrup, and salt until simmering. Pour over top of the chocolate mixture and let stand for two minutes. Stir until blended and then add bourbon to taste.
- Chill mixture overnight or until set, then scoop and shape into small truffle-sized balls. Chill truffles for one hour before coating.
- Before serving, toss truffles in any number of toppings of your choice – cocoa, powdered sugar, toasted coconut, nuts, etc.
Recipe shared by Chef Matt Corbin of The Blue Raven, Pikeville, Kentucky, USA.
Photo for representative purposes. Credit: Sheri Silver Szibfrj on Unsplash