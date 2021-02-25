February 26 is World Pistachio Day and that gives us the opportunity to celebrate the nut which is a superfood. With immense health benefits, though pistachios are used majorly as a garnish, they can be used as a healthy snack option. According to health and lifestyle ambassador, Luke Coutinho ‘a handful of these nuts have the same amount of protein as an egg which is a piece of great news for vegetarians and those looking for plant-based protein sources.’ We have home chef Vindhya Karwa who shares an easy and nutritious recipe. Whip it up.

Cucumber & grapes salad with pistachio & feta cheese

Roasted pistachios adds a great crunch to this salad which is accompanied by cucumber and wine-red seasonal grapes. The dash of feta adds a refreshing taste to it and elevates the taste altogether.

Ingredients

You need 2 tbsp minced red onion or shallot

2 English cucumbers, sliced thin

Bunch of grapes

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 tbsp feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup pistachios peeled

2 tsp virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Squeeze of lime

Method

In a large serving bowl combine the cucumbers, grapes, onion, cilantro, virgin olive oil

Top the salad with the feta cheese.

Sprinkle the salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Squeeze the lime juice and let it chill for a while.

When ready to eat, pour in the pistachios.

Enjoy the salad