The one thing that has to be on the dastarkhwaan or dining table on Eid is the luscious sewaiyan. The fine vermicelli cooked in milk to perfection and enhanced with khoya and dry fruits is a delicacy that is loved by all. Check out the Kimami Sewaiyan recipe and make the celebration a grand one.

Kimami Sewaiyan

Prep time – 30 minutes Serves 4

Ingredients

1 litre full-fat milk

1 cup condensed milk

Few strands of saffron

½ cup water

1 tbsp ghee

1 cup sewaiyan/vermicelli

1 cup khoya

1 cup sugar

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 cup phool makhana/lotus seeds, finely chopped

¼ cup Happilo California Almonds finely chopped

1 tbsp Happilo Whole Cashew Nuts finely chopped

1 tbsp Happilo Premium Raisin finely chopped

2 tbsp dried coconut

Preparation