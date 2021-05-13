Celebrate Eid with this delicious Kimami Sewaiyan
The one thing that has to be on the dastarkhwaan or dining table on Eid is the luscious sewaiyan. The fine vermicelli cooked in milk to perfection and enhanced with khoya and dry fruits is a delicacy that is loved by all. Check out the Kimami Sewaiyan recipe and make the celebration a grand one.
Kimami Sewaiyan
Prep time – 30 minutes Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 litre full-fat milk
- 1 cup condensed milk
- Few strands of saffron
- ½ cup water
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 cup sewaiyan/vermicelli
- 1 cup khoya
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp cardamom powder
- 1 cup phool makhana/lotus seeds, finely chopped
- ¼ cup Happilo California Almonds finely chopped
- 1 tbsp Happilo Whole Cashew Nuts finely chopped
- 1 tbsp Happilo Premium Raisin finely chopped
- 2 tbsp dried coconut
Preparation
- To begin, lightly roast the sewaiyan in a pan on low flame until it turns brown. Once roasted, move off the flame and keep aside.
- Next, lightly fry the phool makhana in ghee over medium heat till it turns crunchy. Once cooked, add the chopped Happilo dry fruits and dried coconut, continue sautéing for a few minutes and avoid burning the ingredients. Once done, keep aside.
- Combine the sugar, cardamom powder, khoya, milk and water in a deep saucepan over high heat. Stir continuously and allow the mixture to come to a boil. After boiling, reduce the heat, but continue stirring until the mixture thickens.
- To the now reduced mixture, add the condensed milk, and allow to come to a boil.
- Once boiled, add the saffron, as well as the phool makhana and dried fruits mixture. Cook on low heat for a further 5 minutes, and then turn off the heat.
- Allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.