Sadly, this year too Eid is going to be a low-key affair what with an even more virulent strain of COVID-19 virus on a rampage. Keeping the celebrations intimate and staying indoors with family is now the order of the day and the only way to lift one's spirit is to cook something special. And for this special day, we have sourced some delectable recipes from the kitchen of Kareem’s Kolkata. Try them out and count your blessings.

Chicken Lajawab Tikka

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken 250 gm | Salt half tsp | White pepper ¼ tsp | Black pepper powder ¼ tsp | Green cardamom powder ¼ tsp | Ginger or garlic paste 1 tsp | Green chilli paste half tsp | Refined oil10 ml | Curd 100 gm | Chat masala ¼ tsp | Cheese paste 20 gm | Cumin powder ¼ tsp | Brown onion & cashew paste 2 tsp | Cream 1 tsp

Method: ● Take a large bowl and cut the chicken into medium size pieces. Add salt and add all the spices mentioned in the list. Refrigerate it for half an hour. ● Thread the pieces into the skewers and then brush with oil over them. ● Cook on a griddle plate under the grill on the tandoor or in an oven for 8-10 minutes until tender. ● Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander with green chutney and masala onion and serve.

Prawn Hazari Tandoori

Ingredients:

Prawn 150 gm | Curd 100 gm | Cheese paste 1 tsp | Green chilli paste half tsp | Spinach paste 3 tsp | Salt half tsp | Chat masala ¼ tsp | Kasoori methi ¼ tsp | Fennel seed powder ¼ tsp | Cream 1 tsp | Mustard oil half tsp

Method:

Clean the prawns. ● Take a large bowl and add in the listed ingredients and mix them well. ● Now add the mixture on top of the prawn and mix well. ● Grill the prawns or bake in the oven/tandoor at 160°C for 10 minutes on each side till they turn pink. ● Once cooked put these prawns on a serving plate, brush them with butter and chat masala mixture and serve them hot with mint chutney and masala onion.