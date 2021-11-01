Diwali special recipes: Try these two delicious Gujarati savoury dishes for the festive season

If you want to celebrate Diwali the traditional way, especially while you are away from home and looking for homely dishes that hit you with a pang of nostalgia, your search ends here. Here are some traditional Gujarati recipes by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary of Khandani Rajdhani, Mumbai that promise to satiate your taste buds this festive season.

Khajoor ni patties

Ingredients:

For coating

Boiled Aloo - 500 gms

Ara lot - 20 gms

Green chilli - 20 gms

Salt - to taste

Mix all the ingredients well and keep them aside.

For stuffing masala

Khajoor (chopped) - 100 gms

Kaju (chopped) - 20 gms

Kismis (chopped) - 10 gms

Pomegranate fresh seeds - 10 gms

Elaichi powder - ½ tea spoon

Ghee - 10 grms

Mawa - 20 grams

Method:

Heat some oil in a kadai and add all the ingredients mentioned above. Cook in a low flame and keep it aside to cool. Fill the aloo mixture with this stuffing and set it aside. Heat some oil in a kadai, dip the stuffed patties and deep-fry them in oil till they turn golden brown. Drain the excess oil on absorbent paper. Serve with mint chutney.

Khajoor ni patties

Mirch wada chaat

Ingredients:

Bhavnagri chillies (sliced and seeded) - 6 nos.

Oil for frying

Stuffing masala

Potatoes (boiled, peeled and mashed) - 1 cup

Red chilli powder - 3/4 teaspoon

Coriander powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Roasted cumin powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Garam masala powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Batter

Gram flour - 1 cup

Turmeric powder - 1/4 teaspoon

Fruit salt - 1/4 teaspoon

Ajwain - ¼ teaspoon

Chaat masala - 1/4 teaspoon

Method:

Heat oil in a kadai. Add ½ teaspoon chilli powder, ½ spoon coriander powder, ½ teaspoon cumin powder and ¼ teaspoon garam masala. Add the mashed potatoes and stir. Add salt, mix again, and keep it aside to cool. Fill the bhavnagri chillies with this mixture and set it aside. Mix together some gram flour, turmeric powder, salt, fruit salt (soda) and the remaining red chilli powder in a bowl. Add the required amount of water and whisk to make a smooth batter (in pouring consistency). Heat oil in a kadai. Dip the stuffed chillies in the gram flour mixture and deep-fry in the oil till they turn golden brown. Drain the excess oil on absorbent paper. Sprinkle chaat masala, sweet chutney and coriander chutney, curd and red chilli powder on top. Serve it warm.