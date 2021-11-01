Diwali special recipes: Try these two delicious Gujarati savoury dishes for the festive season
Try these Gujarati dishes to give a traditional tadka to your Diwali celebration this year
If you want to celebrate Diwali the traditional way, especially while you are away from home and looking for homely dishes that hit you with a pang of nostalgia, your search ends here. Here are some traditional Gujarati recipes by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary of Khandani Rajdhani, Mumbai that promise to satiate your taste buds this festive season.
Khajoor ni patties
Ingredients:
For coating
Boiled Aloo - 500 gms
Ara lot - 20 gms
Green chilli - 20 gms
Salt - to taste
Mix all the ingredients well and keep them aside.
For stuffing masala
Khajoor (chopped) - 100 gms
Kaju (chopped) - 20 gms
Kismis (chopped) - 10 gms
Pomegranate fresh seeds - 10 gms
Elaichi powder - ½ tea spoon
Ghee - 10 grms
Mawa - 20 grams
Method:
Heat some oil in a kadai and add all the ingredients mentioned above. Cook in a low flame and keep it aside to cool. Fill the aloo mixture with this stuffing and set it aside. Heat some oil in a kadai, dip the stuffed patties and deep-fry them in oil till they turn golden brown. Drain the excess oil on absorbent paper. Serve with mint chutney.
Mirch wada chaat
Ingredients:
Bhavnagri chillies (sliced and seeded) - 6 nos.
Oil for frying
Stuffing masala
Potatoes (boiled, peeled and mashed) - 1 cup
Red chilli powder - 3/4 teaspoon
Coriander powder - 1/2 teaspoon
Roasted cumin powder - 1/2 teaspoon
Garam masala powder - 1/2 teaspoon
Salt to taste
Batter
Gram flour - 1 cup
Turmeric powder - 1/4 teaspoon
Fruit salt - 1/4 teaspoon
Ajwain - ¼ teaspoon
Chaat masala - 1/4 teaspoon
Method:
Heat oil in a kadai. Add ½ teaspoon chilli powder, ½ spoon coriander powder, ½ teaspoon cumin powder and ¼ teaspoon garam masala. Add the mashed potatoes and stir. Add salt, mix again, and keep it aside to cool. Fill the bhavnagri chillies with this mixture and set it aside. Mix together some gram flour, turmeric powder, salt, fruit salt (soda) and the remaining red chilli powder in a bowl. Add the required amount of water and whisk to make a smooth batter (in pouring consistency). Heat oil in a kadai. Dip the stuffed chillies in the gram flour mixture and deep-fry in the oil till they turn golden brown. Drain the excess oil on absorbent paper. Sprinkle chaat masala, sweet chutney and coriander chutney, curd and red chilli powder on top. Serve it warm.