Diwali special: Chef Renu Dalal shares her signature Motichoor Ladoo recipe

Indian festivals can never be complete without ladoos. So, for this Diwali, we have got the recipe for Motichoor Ladoo from Chef Renu Dalal, daughter of late legendary chef and author Tarla Dalal.



Ingredients:

For the boondi batter: 1 cup besan, ½ cup water, A pinch of orange colour, A pinch of baking soda



For the sugar syrup: 1 ½ cups sugar, 1 ½ cups water, 1 tsp cardamom powder, ¼ tsp orange colour



Other ingredients: 2 tbsp chopped almond, 2 tbsp chopped pista, Oil for frying the boondi and some chopped almonds and pista for garnishing



Method:

• To prepare boondis, mix the batter together till you get a smooth consistency.

• Now heat the oil in a vessel. Pour the batter through a perforated ladle.

• Deep fry the boondis for one minute. They should not be very hard.

• For the sugar syrup, heat the sugar and water in a vessel till you get a smooth syrup. Add the cardamom powder and orange colour.

• Now remove it from the gas and add the boondis and mix well.

• Add the almond and the pista.

• Allow the boondis to absorb the syrup for five minutes. If the boondis are not moist add some milk.

• Wet your hands with water, form small rounds with the mixture.

• Decorate with chopped pistas and almonds.

• Allow the ladoo to cool and store in an airtight container.