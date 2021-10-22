Recreate this delicious Tamarind and Chilli Rawas dish at home

Mumbai's The Sassy Spoon has reopened its outlets with a revamped menu. While the restaurant has retained its signature dishes, there are quite a few new additions such as the Caribbean Jerk Style Pork Tart, Vegetable Ramen, Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak With Paprika Corn Cream, and Flatbreads. We tried quite a few dishes but it's their flatbreads that impressed us and we are surely going back for more. However, the most surprising dish from the new menu was their steam-cooked Tamarind and Chilli Spiced Rawas.

Chef Malcolm Pereira has steam-cooked the Rawas fish in a banana leaf. The spicy and tangy flavours of the marination make this dish truly delectable. It's served with coconut rice and is a must-try. But if you are keen to recreate the dish at home, then here's the chef's recipe:



Tamarind and Chilli Spiced Rawas served with Coconut Rice

Ingredients: Rawas - 300 gms, Banana leaves - 1



For marination: Tamarind - 1 ½ tbsp, Turmeric - ¼ tsp, Kashmiri chillies - 4, Onion - 3 ½ tbsp, Curry leaves - 1 sprig, Salt - to taste



For coconut rice: Onion - ½ tbsp, Boiled basmati rice - 100 gms, Coconut milk powder - 1 tbsp, Butter - 1 tsp, White wine - 25 ml



Method:

1. For the marination, de-seed the Kashmiri dry red chillies and soak it in warm water.

2. Clean and de-seed the tamarind and soak it in warm water for a few minutes.

3. In a mixer blend the Kashmiri chillies, onion, tamarind, curry leaves and turmeric powder to a smooth paste.

4. Take a hot pan, heat some oil and cook the tamarind paste till the raw flavor is off and season it.

5. Now marinate the fish with salt and pepper and apply the marinade paste. Wrap it in a banana leaf and steam it in a steamer for 12-15 minutes.

6. For the rice in a hot pan, heat butter and add in chopped onion, sauté for a while and add a splash of white wine. Allow to de-glaze and add in the cooked basmati rice.

7. Mix coconut milk powder in water and add it to the rice, cook for five minutes till the rice gets nicely coated and check for seasoning.

8. Serve the tamarind fish with coconut rice.