International Chef Day: Manoj Sharma shares 2 recipes for the upcoming winters 

Chef Manoj Sharma, Executive Chef at RCB Bar and Cafe, Bengaluru comes with more than two decades of culinary experience. From working at the best of hotels, he also has had the privilege to serve the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and cater to the President and Prime Minister of Kenya at official launches and inaugurations.

To celebrate the International Chef Day, we caught Sharma to share with us two recipes that could be the stars of the winter get-togethers. He says: “As we approach the festive and holiday season, I love serving wholesome and hearty dishes like my version of Baked Crab - served warm and packed with flavour and Gỏi Cuốn - fresh and light Vietnamese spring rolls. They combine simple ingredients and unique textures to give you balanced dishes. Be it a festive party or a holiday potluck, they are a delicious addition to any event and perfect for sharing with friends and family!”

Baked Crab

Ingredients:

Crab meat (shredded) - 60 gm

Onion (finely chopped) - 25 gm

Garlic (finely chopped) - 15 gm

Celery (finely chopped) - 15 gm

Thyme - 1 gm

White sauce – 35 gm

Fresh cream - 50 ml

Parmesan cheese - 15 gm

Salt - to taste

Pepper - to taste

Crab shells - 3

Olive oil - 15 ml

Method:

Stuffing

In a pan, heat oil and sweat chopped garlic, onion and celery.

Add shredded crab meat and sauté for a minute or two.

Add white sauce and fresh cream and continue cooking on a low flame for 2 minutes.

Season with thyme, salt and pepper. Finish with grated Parmesan cheese.

For the crab

Clean and blanch the crab shells, spoon the stuffing into the shells, sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top, and grill in the salamander until cheese melts and turns golden brown.

Gỏi Cuốn

Ingredients:

Rice paper - 2 no.

Rice noodles - 10 gm

Carrot (julienne) - 10 gm

Cucumber (julienne) - 10 gm

Chinese cabbage (shredded) - 10 gm

Peanut (toasted and crushed) - 10 gm

Mint leaves - 5 gm

Method: