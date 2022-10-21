Chef Sunil Datt Rai shares a recipe for Diwali parties

“Going back to the roots, how our ancestors would have cooked the meals, is the most popular and growing food trend now across the globe,” says Chef Sunil Datt Rai, head of gastronomy at the fine diner LemonButter. In Kolkata for a pop-up organised by Masters of Mariott Bonvoy in collaboration with The Crossing, Dubai, the chef taught us a few culinary tricks besides sharing a spicy chaat recipe that you can make this Diwali.

Chef Sunil Datt Rai



Shiso Leaf Crisp, Chickpea Chaat with Curd and Chutneys



To prep:

Shiso Frying Batter

Corn oil for frying

Bengal gram flour: 50 gm

Salt: 1 gm

Rice flour: 20 gm

Chilled water: 40 gm

Cumin seeds: 1 gm

Ajwain seeds: 1 gm



Mint Chutney

Fresh coriander chopped: 200 gm

Fresh mint chopped: 100 gm

Black salt: 10 gm

Chaat masala: 10 gm

Cumin powder: 10 gm

Salt: 5 gm

Yoghurt: 1100 gm

Lemon juice fresh: 15 gm



Method

Clean and wash coriander, and mint leaves and strain.

In a blender mix coriander mint and blend to a fine paste remove in a mixing bowl

Mix the rest of the ingredients and whisk well to get a uniform mixture.



Saunth Chutney

Corn oil: 30 gm

Ginger powder: 15 gm

Salt: 1 Tbsp

Tamarind juice: 600 gm

Red chilli whole: 6

Jaggery: 500 gm

Fennel powder: 5 gm

Fennel seeds: 5 gm

Black salt: 15 gm



Method

Heat oil in a thick bottom saucepan, add fennel seeds and let it crackle. Add whole red chillies and sauté.

Add the rest of the ingredients, mix well and bring to a boil, reduce heat and let it simmer for 25 minutes.



Sweetened Curd

Curd: 100 gm

Sugar: 5 gm



Shiso Chaat

Ingredients

Fried Shiso leaf: 1

Sweetened curd: 2gm

Chana pickle: 1 gm

Chaat masala: To sprinkle

Sev: 1 gm

Mint chutney: 3 gm

Saunth chutney: 5 gm

Pomegranate: 5 gm



Method

Place the fried shiso leaf on a plate and drizzle saunth chutney, mint chutney, and sweetened curd one by one on the leaf.

Sprinkle chaat masala, sev, chana pickle, and pomegranate on top of the leaf and serve immediately.