Chef Sunil Datt Rai shares a recipe for Diwali parties
The chef talks of rooted flavours and says picking spices from local artisans adds that special zing to dishes.
“Going back to the roots, how our ancestors would have cooked the meals, is the most popular and growing food trend now across the globe,” says Chef Sunil Datt Rai, head of gastronomy at the fine diner LemonButter. In Kolkata for a pop-up organised by Masters of Mariott Bonvoy in collaboration with The Crossing, Dubai, the chef taught us a few culinary tricks besides sharing a spicy chaat recipe that you can make this Diwali.
Shiso Leaf Crisp, Chickpea Chaat with Curd and Chutneys
To prep:
Shiso Frying Batter
Corn oil for frying
Bengal gram flour: 50 gm
Salt: 1 gm
Rice flour: 20 gm
Chilled water: 40 gm
Cumin seeds: 1 gm
Ajwain seeds: 1 gm
Mint Chutney
Fresh coriander chopped: 200 gm
Fresh mint chopped: 100 gm
Black salt: 10 gm
Chaat masala: 10 gm
Cumin powder: 10 gm
Salt: 5 gm
Yoghurt: 1100 gm
Lemon juice fresh: 15 gm
Method
Clean and wash coriander, and mint leaves and strain.
In a blender mix coriander mint and blend to a fine paste remove in a mixing bowl
Mix the rest of the ingredients and whisk well to get a uniform mixture.
Saunth Chutney
Corn oil: 30 gm
Ginger powder: 15 gm
Salt: 1 Tbsp
Tamarind juice: 600 gm
Red chilli whole: 6
Jaggery: 500 gm
Fennel powder: 5 gm
Fennel seeds: 5 gm
Black salt: 15 gm
Method
Heat oil in a thick bottom saucepan, add fennel seeds and let it crackle. Add whole red chillies and sauté.
Add the rest of the ingredients, mix well and bring to a boil, reduce heat and let it simmer for 25 minutes.
Sweetened Curd
Curd: 100 gm
Sugar: 5 gm
Shiso Chaat
Ingredients
Fried Shiso leaf: 1
Sweetened curd: 2gm
Chana pickle: 1 gm
Chaat masala: To sprinkle
Sev: 1 gm
Mint chutney: 3 gm
Saunth chutney: 5 gm
Pomegranate: 5 gm
Method
Place the fried shiso leaf on a plate and drizzle saunth chutney, mint chutney, and sweetened curd one by one on the leaf.
Sprinkle chaat masala, sev, chana pickle, and pomegranate on top of the leaf and serve immediately.