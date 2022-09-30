Patissier Pooja Dhingra shares with us an exclusive macaron recipe

Known as the Macaron Queen of India, chef Pooja Dhingra has won her way into the hearts of people with her pastry label Le15 Patisserie. Twelve years into the business, Pooja is one of the most sought after names even amongst A-Lister Bollywood celebrities whenever they are down with sugar cravings. The Le Cordon Bleu alumni also makes sure to jot down all her recipes, concepts and thoughts from time to time and the pandemic too saw her scribbling down her sixth book Coming Home. Recently, she was in the city at The Daily, to promote her book and also provide a sneak peek into some of her signature cookies, macarons and hot chocolate. We grabbed the opportunity to speak to her about an exclusive recipe:

Recipe for Chai Hazelnut Macaron:

(20 macarons)

Ingredients for the shells:

1. Icing Sugar (100gm)

2. Almond Powder (100gm)

3. Egg White (70gm)

4. Castor Sugar (70gm)

5. Cocoa Powder (15gm)

6. Salt (A Pinch)

For the Chai Ganache:

1. White Chocolate (180gm)

2. Butter (20gm)

3. Chai Powder (15gm)

4. Chai Masala (5gm)

5. Cream (120ml)

Process:

To make the shells:

1. Sift icing sugar, cocoa powder and almond powder into a large bowl

2. In a separate bowl whisk egg whites with an electric beater on medium speed

3. Once frothy, start adding castor sugar little by little

4. Whip this meringue until it forms stiff peaks

5. Add meringue to dry ingredients

6. Use a spatula or a flexible pastry scraper to mix well

7. Incorporate until your batter is glossy and flows naturally when pushed against the walls of the bowl

8. Line a piping bag with an 8 or 10mm no-round nozzle.

9. Prepare a baking tray by lining it with a silicone sheet

10. Transfer the batter to your piping bag

11. On a baking tray lined with a silicone sheet, pipe round shells. Tap the tray to release any excess air in the batter.

12. Let the tray rest for 45-60 mins until the surface of each macaron shell is dry to touch and has formed a skin

13. Once dry, preheat the oven to 150C for 10 minutes and bake the shells for 10-12 minutes.

To make the Chai Ganache:

1. Chop and melt the white chocolate.

2. In a saucepan, bring cream, chai powder and chai masala to a boil

3. Strain the cream over the chocolate and let it rest for a couple of minutes

4. Use a whisk to gently mix it together

5. Cover the bowl in cling film and refrigerate for a few hours before using it.

To assemble:

1. Once the macaron shells are out of the oven and cooled down, pair them to sandwich them

2. Pipe the ganache on the shell, close firmly and leave them in the fridge overnight.