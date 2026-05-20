How to make the viral Jadoo Alien Pasta at home?

The key ingredient that makes the viral blue pasta famous is the blue pea flower or butterfly pea flower. The flowers can be eaten and when put in hot water they give out a deep blue colour. Instead of colouring the pasta artificially, the coloured water is used to dye the pasta.

First, put blue pea flowers into boiling water for some time till you get a blue-coloured solution. Then remove the flowers and put pasta and cook it until it becomes soft. The pasta starts absorbing the blue colour gradually.

Here comes the creamy stuff. Fry some oil in a pan with finely chopped garlic till it gives off a nice aroma. Now put in salt, chilli flakes, and oregano as per your taste. Now put milk in the pan and make a nice white sauce. When you get the desired thickness of the sauce, mix in the cooked blue pasta.

Next, sprinkle additional oregano and chilli on top of the pasta before serving the dish while hot. This will yield a creamy, garlic-flavoured pasta with a slight spiciness and a strikingly vivid electric blue color.

This dish has already gone viral online due to people’s reactions to what they refer to as alien pasta. One person also talked about a reference from Ra.One saying, “G - one pasta from Ra - one 😂” Another person said, “I am watching this type of pasta for the first time but it is absolutely delicious 😋😋😋🤤🤤.”